Get one American visa It can seem like quite a challenge, and not only because of the time you have to wait to get an appointment, but also because of the assistance at the US Embassy or Consulate, as well as the visit to the Applicant Service Center (CAS).

The consular interview is one of the requirements that causes uncertainty for many applicants for an American visa, since it is at that moment that the agent in charge of the interview approves or rejects your immigration document.

If you are worried and want to know why you may be denied a visa, here at Debate we will tell you everything you need to know so that you are well prepared for your interview.

To begin with, you should know that there are several reasons why the American authorities can deny you an American visa, and among them the following stand out:

What are the reasons you can be denied a visa?

Reason for travel

If you cannot prove that you are only traveling to the United States for tourism or business, immigration authorities may suspect that you plan to stay permanently and illegally in their country, which may result in you being denied the document.

Documentation

If you do not submit all the required documents or if any of them contain errors in the information, it will be a sufficient reason to deny you a visa for legal entry to the United States.

Type of visa

If you do not apply for a visa that matches your planned trip to the United States, the immigration officer will deny you the visa. Remember that there are more than 100 different visas, and it is not possible to work or study in the country of the stars and stripes under the tourist category.

Solvency

If you do not prove that you have the financial capacity to stay in the United States, your visa will be rejected.