Yesterday it was made official that Real Madrid was paying 103 million euros for the English midfielder from Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham, for next season, this being the first of a transfer market that is expected to move to the white team from the Spanish capital. Real Madrid thus wins the race to get this 19-year-old talent from clubs like Liverpool or Manchester City.
Why do the meringues choose Jude Bellingham?
Firstly, the midfielder, now a former Dortmund player, is a player who has been followed from the Santiago Bernabéu offices before. After all the monitoring that they have carried out with the German club and the English team, they understand that this pearl of football is the natural replacement for Luka Modric. Besides, everything indicates that the young Englishman is destined to be a generational player.
There are many similarities between Jude Bellingham and Luka Modric, both feel more comfortable playing on the right side of midfield, both also having very good arrivals in the rival area. They are players who like to have the ball at their feet and with offensive projection but without neglecting the defensive aspect. A player with a different profile than Camavinga, Tchouaméni or Valverde arrives at Real Madrid, who are much more physical than Jude.
Bellingham also dominates the short game and at the same time the long displacement to change the orientation of the game. These are all the details that make Real Madrid launch itself to pay more than 100 million euros to get the services of the Englishman.
There are also a few aspects in which it would have to improve. During his stay in Dortmund, he has been criticized on more than one occasion for hoarding the ball and lowering his arms when things do not go as they should.
