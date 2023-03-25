Bayern Munich announced the termination of the contract with Nagelsmann and the appointment of former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel as his replacement on Friday, weeks before the German club’s Champions League match against Manchester City.

shock to all

The news represented a great shock to football fans, and to the players of the team itself, especially since Nagelsmann is presenting an exceptional season at the European level, and he had comfortably ousted Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks earlier.

The news, which was leaked by journalist Fabrizio Romano, came as a surprise to Nagelsmann himself, who was on a skiing vacation in the middle of the Alps, when he read the news of his dismissal on social media.

Even the team’s players were shocked by the news while they were with their national teams, during the international break.

Nagelsmann’s career with Bayern Munich

Nagelsmann took charge in 2021 and led Bayern to its tenth consecutive title in the domestic league, but failed to achieve any other titles last season.

Bayern bid farewell to the German Cup from the second round after a resounding loss against Borussia Monchengladbach, and the European Champions League after its sudden defeat by Villarreal.

But his departure came as a surprise, as Bayern is preparing to face league leaders Borussia Dortmund early next month, as well as Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on the 11th of next month.

Why was the young coach sacked?

“We concluded that the level of our team is in a significant decline, despite winning the league last season,” said Oliver Kahn, chief executive of Bayern Munich.

He added, “After the World Cup, we were performing less effectively and attractively, and our level fluctuated in a way that jeopardized our goals for the season and beyond. That is why we acted now.”

Bayern Munich lost 10 points in 2023, allowing Dortmund to catch up and take the lead, before their next match together.

As for Sky Sports, it indicated that the lack of development of young players and talents, by Nagelsmann, was one of the most important reasons for dismissal.

She also stated that the opportunity to contract with Tuchel might evaporate if Bayern Munich management was delayed, especially with the interest of major European clubs in the German coach.

new era

Bayern said that Tuchel, who the German giants had been seeking to sign since 2018, had signed a contract until 2025.

He led Chelsea to win the Champions League in 2021 after he took over as successor to Frank Lampard, but he has been without a team since his dismissal from training the English team last year.

Tuchel became famous in the Bundesliga after his attacking performance with Mainz before he took over Dortmund and won the German Cup with him in 2017.

The 49-year-old coach also led Paris Saint-Germain to win the French League title twice in a row, as well as reaching the Champions League final for the first time ever in 2020, when he lost to Bayern.