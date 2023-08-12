“France 24” channel indicated that “the ECOWAS countries postponed a meeting of the leaders of their armies to discuss the deployment of an intervention force in Niger that was scheduled for Saturday in Accra, the capital of Ghana, for technical reasons.”

On Friday, ECOWAS decided to hold a new meeting of the chiefs of armies of member states, on Saturday, to “prepare plans for a possible military intervention” in Niger.

On Friday, media reported that African leaders would meet on Saturday, prompting an ECOWAS spokesman to clarify to reporters that “the meeting will be next week, not Saturday.”

An ECOWAS spokesman said, in press statements, that “West African army chiefs will meet in the coming days (without specifying the day) to prepare plans for a possible military intervention in Niger.”

In the same context, a Nigerian official and another from Cote d’Ivoire revealed to reporters, on Friday, that the upcoming meeting will be held on Saturday, August 19, in Ghana.

Analysts commented that the discrepancy in setting a clear date for the meeting reflects a division of opinion among the leaders of the African Group regarding the proposed military intervention to restore constitutional order in Niger.

On Thursday, ECOWAS leaders held a summit in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, which concluded in its closing statement that “no option should be ruled out to resolve the Niger crisis, including the use of force as a last resort.”

While no more details were mentioned about the meeting and the strength of the military force for a possible intervention in Niamey, the President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, revealed, on Friday, that his country “will contribute a battalion from 850 to 1,100 soldiers,” and that Nigeria, Benin and other countries will also participate, without further explanation.

On July 30, ECOWAS gave Niger’s military council a deadline that expired last Sunday to release President Mohamed Bazoum and restore him to power, after he was overthrown by a military coup on July 26.