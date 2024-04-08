After the steps taken by the Egyptian state recently – during the first quarter of this year in particular – which led to the economy breathing a sigh of relief, starting with the conclusion of the largest direct investment deal in the country’s history (the Ras El Hekma deal) and ending with the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, the European Union and the World Bank regarding… New financing, along with monetary policy developments, including the decision to fully liberalize the exchange rate and a sudden interest rate hike of 6 percent, all of this was reflected in the automobile sector on more than one level.

Although the abundance of the dollar and the Egyptian market catching its breath after overcoming one of the most complex problems (the dollar scarcity crisis) and inflicting a devastating blow on the parallel market are factors that encouraged a breakthrough in commodity prices, including cars, the decision to raise interest rates in turn and liberalize the exchange rate I remain aware of the many challenges facing the sector.

But the final result so far, and in light of the opportunities and challenges facing the sector, indicates price declines of up to 20 percent, especially with regard to European cars, with a state of relative “stability” that the market is witnessing.. Is it the most appropriate time to buy a car? For some, after many postponed this step over the past year in light of the exaggerated rises in prices? Or could prices decline at greater rates in the coming periods?

Many specialists in the automotive sector are optimistic about broader stability in the market and possible declines if the situation continues as it is, and in light of the abundance of dollar liquidity that was stimulated by the Ras al-Hikma deal and the subsequent agreements with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the European Union, and with Egypt’s reliance on moving the file of government proposals. More broadly and attract more investments.

Reasons for the decline

In turn, the former Executive Director of the Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Hussein Mustafa, in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, attributed the decline in car prices to two main reasons: They:

The disappearance of the “overprice,” which is the value that car dealers add to the value of the car. This came after the liberalization of the exchange rate (which constituted a blow to the parallel market for the US dollar in Egypt).

Reducing the original price by agents and importers by large percentages; As a result of the presence of cars on the market.

He pointed out that despite the market witnessing a decline in prices exceeding 20 percent, demand for buying cars is still weak, attributing the reason to the fact that prices are still high (even after the recent declines).

He expected prices to continue to decline in the coming period, with decline rates reaching more than 40 percent, but this is linked to allowing the free transfer of currencies in importing cars and opening documentary credits for cars and their components easily.

The former executive director of the Association of Automobile Manufacturers also expected this to happen soon. Especially after the government fulfilled the provision of basic goods and necessary needs, whether by releasing those goods that were in the customs areas in the previous period and allowing their import, stressing that this means that cars will be available in showrooms in a size that allows their prices to be reduced to reach 40 percent at that time.

He pointed out that there is a new phenomenon in the car market, which is allowing some companies and agents to reduce the price after contracting if the price drops before delivery until the middle of this year, by returning the difference to the buyer, expressing that it is evidence that prices are once again reaching the point of logic that must prevail. So that the value of the car is equal to what it should be and not twice as high.

He went on to say: “The previous periods had witnessed the departure of a large segment of economic car buyers and their reluctance to make a purchase,” stressing the importance of the return of that segment and the presence of suitable cars that can be dealt with even through bank facilities, which increased the difficulty of raising the interest rate and thus raising the interest value. Lending for bank facilities and purchasing in installments.

Data from the Automotive Market Information Council indicate that car sales in Egypt reached 90,359 various vehicles in 2023, compared to 184,771 units in the same period in 2022, a decline of 51 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of private cars decreased by 48 percent to reach 69,175 units during 2023, compared to about 133,857 vehicles in the same period in 2022.

“reasonable” reduction

For his part, Alaa Al-Sabaa, a member of the Automotive Division of the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce, explained in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the recent stability of the local currency has made the cost lower, indicating that the car market now allows selling at cost and buying new ones at reduced prices. In light of the stability of the dollar price against the pound.

He described the current declines in prices as “reasonable,” explaining that prices fell by up to 30 percent for some cars, following the completion of the Ras El Hekma deal (and with the pumping of dollar liquidity into the Egyptian market), and then they rose again due to the rise in the price of the customs dollar, which is the price of the dollar against… The pound according to what customs authorities use for imported goods (..).

He added: After that, car prices began to decline again, with declines reaching 20 percent in some cars and 25 percent in others, while non-European cars that did not benefit from the customs reduction reached 15 percent in prices.

He stressed that the automobile sector was one of the most prominent sectors that responded to the decline in prices after the liberalization of the exchange rate and the conclusion of the Ras El Hekma deal, pointing out that the decline in prices in this sector is very noticeable given that prices had previously risen exaggeratedly.

He expected prices to stabilize and remain in a stable phase, explaining that this depends on any change in the currency price. He also expected the buying and selling movement to become active during the coming period.

Customs dollar

While the President of the Automobile Dealers Association, Osama Abu Al-Majd, warned in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the automobile sector is suffering from a fundamental problem despite expectations of a further decline in prices at greater rates, pointing to the price of the customs dollar, especially since the sector depends on He moved on it, as its price had reached 30 pounds earlier, while it became around 50 pounds, and therefore prices are still high even with the recent declines.

He said that the car market is currently witnessing stability, but he ruled out an increase in demand for purchases despite the decline in prices. Because the supply of cars is still small, he stressed that the improvement in the market is linked to the import of a larger number of cars.