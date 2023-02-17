Egyptian media quoted security sources as saying that police officers went to the Al-Balagh site to examine it, and it turned out that during a wedding procession, a microbus hit a lamppost and fell into the waters of Al-Bouhia Canal.
The examination revealed that the accident resulted in the death of Muhammad Suleiman (26 years), the “groom,” and the mother of the bride, Nabila Ibrahim (39 years), as well as the injury of 4 other people.
Accident details
- Muhammad was on his way to buy the network, accompanied by his bride and a group of people, but fate did not help them, and the people’s microbus collided with a lamppost on the road, which caused the microbus to fall into the water near the new village of Al-Salam of the Sinbellaween Center.
- Muhammad tried to save the people from drowning, but he died as soon as he descended into the water, and Nabila, the mother of the bride, joined him, so that the joy turned into a funeral.
- Amidst a state of great sadness, the people of Al-Sinbellaween Center in Dakahlia Governorate attended the funerals of the groom and the mother of the bride, amid painful scenes for all.
#reasons #accident #killed #groom #mother #bride #Egypt
