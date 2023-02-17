Egyptian media quoted security sources as saying that police officers went to the Al-Balagh site to examine it, and it turned out that during a wedding procession, a microbus hit a lamppost and fell into the waters of Al-Bouhia Canal.

The examination revealed that the accident resulted in the death of Muhammad Suleiman (26 years), the “groom,” and the mother of the bride, Nabila Ibrahim (39 years), as well as the injury of 4 other people.

Accident details