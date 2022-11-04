Despite what Pique showed during his career with Barcelona in the ability to manage his affairs, and his tendency to act according to what he saw fit, his decision to retire came as a surprise.

The newspaper “Marca” said that Pique paid this painful decision, and the player who won everything at the club and national level will retire from playing at his home as he always wanted, without honoring meetings, at least until now.

The newspaper added that Pique’s choice to withdraw at this stage is due to several factors. Pique found himself unable to play with Barcelona, ​​as this season was far from his best levels, and it was also noted that he plays a more than secondary role in Xavi’s plans.

And the newspaper said: Pique, off the field, is living for complicated months due to his recent separation, and although this had an emotional impact, it was not a reason for his decision to separate.

Pique announced his retirement, saying that on Saturday he would play his last game at the Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique will retire after the Barcelona match away from home the following week, before the Spanish Football League stopped for several weeks due to the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, which begins in a few days.

Pique suffered problems on and off the field this year, as he announced his separation from his Colombian partner Shakira, and then his exit from the Catalan club’s starting lineup.

Pique played more than 600 games with Barcelona, ​​during which he won a lot of the Spanish League and the Champions League 3 times, in addition to tournaments in the King’s Cup and the Super Cup.