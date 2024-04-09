Manchester City has been forced to face the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid without one of its most important players: Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian midfielder was dropped from the squad at the last minute due to stomach problems.
The news has been a hard blow for Pep Guardiola's team, which was already facing a major challenge at the Santiago Bernabéu. De Bruyne is the engine of City's game, and his absence has been noticeable. The Belgian is one of the best players in the world in his position. His vision of the game, his precision in passing and his ability to reach his goal make him a fundamental piece for City.
At the moment, the extent of De Bruyne's illness is unknown, although it is estimated that he will be available for the next round of the Premier League given that his absence is due to stomach problems, as Pep Guardiola has said: “Kevin De “Bruyne feels bad. He was fine but when we got to the locker room he started vomiting.”
De Bruyne's loss is a hard blow for City, but Guardiola has proven to be a coach capable of carrying out important games even without his most important players. The Spanish coach has had to look for solutions to make up for the Belgian's absence and play an intelligent game at the Bernabéu.
Despite De Bruyne's absence, a vibrant match is expected at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid and Manchester City are two of the best teams in the world, and both have arguments to reach the semifinals of the Champions League.
