Milan, what are the real health conditions of the newborn left in the hospital by his parents, who live on the street

The story of Sabrina, Michael and their newborn who chose to leave in the hospital, moved all of Italy. However, there are so many people who wonder what the real health conditions of the baby are, born prematurely and who does not have a mother and a father.

There are so many people who stayed hit from this heartbreaking and unjust affair. No one can believe what those kids are going through.

Sabrina and Michael they are 23 and 29 years old. In the past he worked in Northern Europe as a pizza chef. However, one day he suddenly lost his use and their life is changed forever.

The two engaged couples started traveling around different cities, looking for a new job, but in the end they found themselves living in a curtain in the station San Donato, in Milan. They don’t want to go to the dorms, because they don’t want to be apart.

Last December 4, the woman gave birth to hers first son. However, given their heartbreaking situation, she knew that for him to survive in the street it would have been impossible.

Indeed, he chose to leave him in the hospital. The 10 days required by law to be able to recognize him after his birth have passed. Now he is in the care of personal hospital.

What are the health conditions of the newborn

Many at the moment are now wondering what the child’s health conditions actually are. From what emerged, the baby was born prematurebut fortunately the doctors did everything to help him.

Despite the situation, it seems that now Be well and that it is also growing little by little. Doctors and staff are doing everything they can to give him the love and care he needs. There mother to the doctors, to explain his heartbreaking choice, he said: