A question came from a reader in which he said:

Is it permissible for the owner of a sole proprietorship to be given a direct order in a workers’ case regarding the summons, knowing that the employee has insurance? What is the procedure followed to implement the ruling in this case?

the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif:

As for the sole proprietorship, it and its owner are treated as one person, unlike companies, and execution can be made against the person of its owner. However, if the execution is with the courts of the Emirate of Dubai, the person requesting the execution must prove the solvency of the executor against him, i.e. the corporation and its owner. As for insurance, if it covers workers’ dues, you can ask the company to pay or the executor will do so. against him by payment in the execution file and then returns to the insurance company because the execution judge only enforces the judgment against the person against whom the judgment was issued.

You can send your inquiries to email:

