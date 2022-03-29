Next Friday, April 1, in Doha, the draw for the world Qatar 2022, in which the selection Argentina led by Lionel Scaloni will meet their rivals for the group stage of the next World Cup to be played between November 21 and December 18.
With the recent classification of Canada, there are already 20 countries that are confirmed for the great soccer event, and in the next few days the other teams that will complete the 32 participants will be defined, but there are already some details that we can go over .
Of the 20 countries that are formally inside Qatarthe “Scaloneta” could only have one of the classifieds that appear in Pot 2 in its group according to the FIFA ranking (except Uruguay): Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia. Keep in mind that if Portugal loses the Repechage with Macedonia, some teams from this pot would go on to be seeded: Netherlands, Germany, Mexico or EEEU (these two from Concacaf will get a ticket to Qatar this week).
Then the National Team will receive another ball from drum 3. Sweden, Poland, Iran, Japan, Serbia, South Korea, and Canada they can touch the Argentine team led by Lionel Messi.
Finally, from Pot 4, Argentina could only play against Saudi Arabia. Here will enter the winner of the Conmebol-Asia Repechage, who will not face the “Albiceleste”, the winner of the Concacaf-Oceania Repechage, and the one who does the same in Europe between Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine.
The new ranking will be updated on March 31, which will have some changes regarding the draw that will be given hours later. to wait…
