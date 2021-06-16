America made the departure of Giovani dos Santos official after two years of zero contribution with the club, becoming one of the worst signings in the history of America. Despite his terrible moment in his career, dos Santos would still have a good market in Mexican soccer and will be able to find a new team quickly due to his free agent status.
The most viable destination for the 3-time World Cup player is the Devils of Toluca, there would already be contact between player and club, the Mexican being the best option available to reinforce the axis of the attack of the team from the capital of the State of Mexico after not being able to sign to Leo Fernández.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
STOVE FOOTBALL: Barovero, Beltrán, Loba, Tello and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Pizarro, Aguilera, González, Ian and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Rayados appears as another viable route for the one formed in La Masía, Javier Aguirre has confidence and affection for the Mexican whom he directed in the Mexican National Team and could open the doors of the Steel Giant, although, he could have opposition from the board.
Weeks ago, there was a rapprochement between the club and the footballer, however, everything remained in a conversation without background or any result, therefore, it appears as the least viable path within the Liga Mx.
Returning to Spanish football is a realistic option for the Mexican, since he still has a good market with the mid-table and lower zone clubs, however, his high economic pretensions could obstruct his signing.
Leave a Reply