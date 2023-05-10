In what was an open secret, Sergio Busquets confirmed that he will leave Barcelona once the 2022/23 season ends as a free agent after 18 years at the Blaugrana club and after having won all the titles he played in his career. Without a doubt, the central midfielder marked an era in the culé team and his departure will leave a void that is very difficult to fill both on and off the pitch, where he is one of the team leaders along with Jordi Alba and Marc -André Ter Stegen.
Now, the future of the 34-year-old player is unknown since everything seems to indicate that his future will not be linked to an important European football team, this is due to his love for Barça, and that he will play in a league lower football level. Taking these circumstances into account, the two main competitions that can retain the services of Busquets are the MLS and the Saudi Pro League.
On the part of the American league, which is in full growth and has received different world stars in the best way, the team interested in the Spanish is the Miami Inter. The group from the south of the state of Florida has been linked on multiple occasions with the “5” of the culé team and its arrival is a strong possibility.
While on the other side, the Saudi Pro League’s main interest is a very interesting wallet that can offer astronomical salaries compared to any other competition in the world. From this tournament, there are 3 teams interested in their services and they are: the Al Shababhe Al Nassr (team where Cristiano Ronaldo plays) and the al hilal, who is also interested in Leo Messi. The economic proposals of this league are expected to be close to €18 million net per season.
One of the best midfielders in Barcelona history ends his era at the Camp Nou and will undoubtedly be missed by Barcelona fans next season.
