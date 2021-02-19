While María Eugenia Vidal stretches her political vagueness and worries more and more sectors of the PRO, Diego Santilli returned to disembark this Thursday in the heart of Greater Buenos Aires to feed the versions around his possible provincial candidacy in this year’s legislative elections, an option that Horacio Rodríguez Larreta lets run and that overheats the interior of the Buenos Aires PRO.

Santilli cannot say it publicly yet because the Buenos Aires electoral strategy of Together for Change is still unknown. But for a couple of months now that the Buenos Aires deputy head of government crossed the General Paz and approved together with Rodríguez Larreta that his name begins to be repeated in the suburbs, especially in the third section, where the election is decided.

This time, the official was shown in Lomas de Zamora, the payments of Martín Insaurralde. The excuse was the presentation of “Corré cagón”, the book by Diego Kravetz, Néstor Grindetti’s chief of staff: the mayor and Kravetz are in charge of a large part of the electoral strategy of the third section that has the approval of the head of Government, as part of his presidential plan for 2023.

In that sense, they promoted the creation of “We do”, a space for third-line leaders from Kirchnerism, Massism and federal Peronism.

The most emblematic of them is Guilermo Viñuales, the former chief of the Insaurralde Cabinet who participated in the presentation -there were leaders of the PRO, socialism, radicalism and even the GEN-: left that position before the end of the year, joined in the creation of the aforementioned space and the news fell lousy in the Lomas de Zamora quartermaster. So much so that, according to sources from the organization of this Thursday’s event, they had trouble getting a location. They dropped four spots. In the end they had to do it in an evangelical temple. They also assure that the pastor received a call from the municipality.

It is, at least, the fourth time that Santilli is shown in the suburbs. He had already been in Lanús and at the end of January he was seen in Florencio Varela with the local PRO candidate. Last year, meanwhile, they took a photo with Jorge Macri in Vicente López, with the excuse of reviewing works related to security.

The former president’s cousin is one of the most concerned about the Santilli landing. Macri wants to run for governor at all costs. He even mentioned it to Elisa Carrió in the meeting that they held a few weeks ago at the house of the founder of the Civic Coalition in Exaltación de la Cruz, along with other Bonarense referents. According to what this newspaper learned, “Lilita” asked to maintain the unity of Together for Change, and warned about the entry of PJ leaders to the opposition alliance.

It is, coincidentally, what Rodríguez Larreta enabled and what Grindetti and Kravetz set to work on to, they say, strengthen the alliance. The river in the Buenos Aires army of Cambiemos is choppy. Kravetz, for example, was photographed during the week with Patricia Bullrich, whose relationship with the head of government is not going through its best moment.

