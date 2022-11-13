The phases of the Moon are one of the most common astronomical phenomena What can we see on a daily basis? our natural satellite because just as the Earth revolves around the sun, the moon does it around our planet receiving a greater or lesser amount of light from the Sun.

This period that elapses from when the Moon is completely illuminated until it disappears is called a lunation and it lasts approximately 29 days.

The lunar phases are presented because when the Moon travels its orbit around the Earth, while it revolves around our planet, it receives light from the Sun from different directions, which causes its appearance to change.

new Moon

The New Moon also known as new moon or intermoon is the lunar phase that occurs when our satellite is between the Earth and the Sun so that the face that is observed from our planet is not illuminated because it can be seen as a circle black.

crescent or concave crescent moon

The crescent or concave crescent Moon is the phase in which the northern hemisphere of our natural satellite appears gradually illuminated from the new moon until it reaches almost halfway.

first quarter

The Crescent Moon phase is when you can see half of the moon illuminated from the right side if we are in the northern hemisphere and vice versa if we are in the southern hemisphere of the planet.

crescent or convex crescent moon

The convex crescent Moon is when the Moon is half full and it continues to increase its illuminated surface until almost reaching the full Moon.

Full moon

This lunar phase is characterized by the fact that in this period our natural satellite is behind the Earth with respect to the Sun and its face is fully illuminated.

waning gibbous moon

This lunar phase is characterized by being when more than half of the Moon is illuminated but the surface that we can see illuminated decreases.

last quarter

The Waning Quarter Moon is when our natural satellite is once again reduced to a quarter light and it gradually decreases until it disappears.