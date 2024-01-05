2024 has begun and a Peruvian film has already been released: it is about 'Died laughing', a film starring César Ritter and Gisela Ponce de León, which hit theaters last Thursday, January 4. In this way, the national quota was inaugurated in the country's movie theaters, which during 2023 only left us with one production that exceeded one million viewers, which was, in addition, the only Peruvian film to be among the 10 films most viewed in the homeland: we refer to 'Single, married, widowed, divorced'directed by Ani Alva Helfer.

Taking this into account, in the following note we will tell you which Peruvian films will be released throughout the year so that you can write them down in your agenda and you can reserve the date to buy your ticket and, in this way, support the national cinema.

What Peruvian films will be released in 2024?

'Now are we 3? Yes my love'

Release date: January 25.

“The arrival of a baby should be the biggest event for Guille and Bea, but everything is complicated by the unexpected return of an estranged mother-in-law. While Guille fights to maintain peace and perfection, Bea faces old wounds that open with secrets revealed. Together, they must navigate the chaos of a family reconciliation and the fears of impending parenthood,” notes the film's official synopsis.

Distribution: Yiddá Eslava, Julián Zucchi, Nancy Cavagnari, Saskia Bernaola, Pietro Sibille, Andrés Salas, Patricia Portocarrero.

'Tayta Shanti'

Release date: February 1st.

“The Valdez family gathers for the traditional 'Tayta Shanti' festival. Angela arrives from the capital along with her daughter Angie, who denies her provincial roots. In the midst of the hubbub for the party, Angie and her cousin Marcelo will have to confront her identity, since she does not consider herself a Huancaína and he represses her sexuality,” says the synopsis of 'Tayta Shanti', which is directed by Hans Matos.

Distribution: Julia Thays, Maria Tesoro Tapia, Melvin Quijada, Gianco Ponce, Laurens Flores, Marco Miranda, Benjamin Baltazar.

'Reinaldo Cutipa'

Release date: February 22.

“Reinaldo Cutipa (30) lives and works in a grocery store with his mother Matilde, an overprotective and dominant woman, to whom he is linked by a sordid incestuous bond. When Reinaldo wants to move away to live with his love, the teenager Rosaura, Matilde opposes. From that moment on, Matilde convinces him to bring her and then work with him in the winery. Meanwhile, Benito, his father, to maintain his addiction, goes to the warehouse to ask for money, Matilde denies him, which causes resentment in him. The tension between Matilde and Rosaura escalates quickly and causes a crisis that will end tragically,” indicates the synopsis of the film.

Distribution: Jesús Luque Colque, Sylvia Majo, Danitza Pilco, Amiel Cayo, Gaby Huayhua.

'Flora's Inheritance'

Release date: 7 of March.

“Flora Tristán, fed up with her husband's mistreatment, flees from France to Peru with the aim of claiming what she considers her family inheritance. Upon her arrival, her uncle Pío Tristán changes her mother's will to leave Flora without money. However, she glimpses the social differences and brutal ignominy of slavery in Peru. Upon returning to France, she becomes a writer and fights for the rights of workers and women. Throughout her life, she falls in love with different men and establishes a romantic relationship with Olympe Chodzko, a Polish aristocrat. But she decides to end her love life to dedicate herself to her work,” says the synopsis of the film.

Distribution: Paloma Yerovi, Diego Bertie, Silvana Cañote, Grapa Paola, Joaquín de Orbegoso, Jimena Lindo, Carolina Cano.

Diego Bertie will participate posthumously in 'Flora's Inheritance'. Photo: Argos Productions

'Welcome to Paradise'

Release date: 28th March.

This romantic comedy, which will be directed by Ani Alva Helfer and written and produced by José Ramón Alamá, was filmed on various beaches in the Caribbean and will be distributed by Star Distribution LA, a Disney subsidiary.

Distribution: Tatiana Calmell, Andrés Salas, Patricia Barreto, Katia Condos, Bruno Odar, Franco Cabrera.

'Chabuca'

Release date: April 11.

“How is it that in a country as conservative as Peru, a man dressed as a woman is one of the most beloved and important popular icons on Peruvian television? Ernesto Pimentel, famous television host, who plays Chabuca, an Andean woman, full of humor, with high shoes and colorful skirts, in the 90s had to publicly declare that he was homosexual and, in addition, a carrier of HIV. The man behind Chabuca has had a pretty tough life; However, he has managed to overcome and create a character that has given love and laughter to an entire country. His story of self-improvement has inspired many. Today, Ernesto has managed to move forward and fulfill his greatest dream: becoming a father,” says the official synopsis.

Distribution: Sergio Armasgo, Haydeé Cáceres, Norka Ramirez, Miguel Dávalos.

Group 5 Movie

During August 2023, Miguel Valladares, CEO of Tondero, confirmed that they were working on a film about Group 5. This project, unlike 'Motor y motive', was going to tell the story of the group, the path from its beginnings to becoming one of the greatest exponents of cumbia in the country.