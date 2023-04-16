The great fans that “Al fondo hay sitio” has enjoyed the reconciliation between Teresita and Gaspar, character played by actor Alejandro Villagomez. The artist has managed to win the affection of the public. His role is that of ‘Moreno’, who gives life to the assistant and ironer of the mechanical workshop of Joel Gonzales. His appearance on the soap opera was gaining more and more notoriety. As if that were not enough, the artist has a whole career on stage due to his artistic career, which is linked to the Peruvian music. He also has another occupation that will surprise you. Know all those details in this note.

What are Alejandro Villagómez’s occupations outside of “AFHS”?

In parallel to his work in the successful series, the actor who plays Gaspar works as a musician, singer, percussionist and member of The Juanelos, well-known group that performs innovative covers based on Creole music. Throughout his artistic career, he has been part of various groups, as well as national and international theater and musical productions.

Likewise, one of his little-known works has to do with his work as a coach and teacher of theater, music and percussion workshops at the Quri Taki Cultural Association. With more than two decades dedicated to art, he seeks to provide tools and share his experience to those who wish to venture into this field.

Career of Alejandro Villagómez

“malambo duel”

“The Musical 2015” (Prelude)

“Karibu” (KIMBAFA)

“Oh, love” (Jv productions)

“Master Harold and the Boys” (La Plaza Theatre)

“Romeo and Juliet” (La Plaza Theatre)

“My roots” (Black Peru)

“Zona Barrio” (The Millennium Theatre)

“Yerma” (La Plaza Theatre)

