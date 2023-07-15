People who wish to obtain Spanish citizenship can do so in a simpler way from the new Grandchildren Law approved last October by the Congress of the European country.

​

The regulation called “Historical/Democratic Memory Law”but popularized as “Law of the Grandson”represents a significant benefit for many people whose grandparents, great grandparents or mothers were Spanish.

This law eliminates the previous restriction, which only enabled children to apply for the community benefit, and does not set an age limit to start the process, which It can be done in consular offices of Spain throughout the world.

Obtaining Spanish citizenship grants benefits such as enter the educational and labor system of the countryas well as power move freely through the Schengen Area shared by the countries of the European Union.

This Act allows the following three groups, previously excluded, to apply for citizenship.

He group number 1 is composed of the grandchildren of Spanish women born in the Iberian country who married non-Spanish citizens before the entry into force of the 1978 Constitution (which made it explicit that the nationality of the country was only passed through the father) and who at the time renounced their citizenship for said reason.

In specific circumstances, the grandchildren of Spanish women can apply for citizenship.

He second group It is made up of all the children of those who obtained Spanish nationality by origin (by Law 52/2017 of historical memory), who could not become Spanish citizens because they were over 18 years old when the law came into force.

In this case, previous legislation allowed them to apply for residence through family arraigofor being children of Spaniards, but they will now be able to access full citizenship.

He group number 3 corresponds to the children or grandchildren born outside of Spain to a Spanish father, mother or grandfather/grandmother who were exiled and left Spain for political, ideological, belief or sexual orientation and identity reasons during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) and the Franco regime (1939-1975).

The descendants of people exiled during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) are some of the beneficiaries of the Ley del Nieto. (Archive)

You have to remember that obtaining citizenship grants certain rights to the personsuch as the possibility to vote, reside, move freely and work within the European Union, but it is not the same as the passportalthough being a Spanish citizen enables the possibility of processing the passport expeditiously.

Outside of this new path, the previous paths to access Spanish citizenship and its benefits. These are the other ways to obtain the citizenship of the European country.

Nationality by residence

The easiest path to Spanish citizenship is for those who have been residing legally in this European country for more than ten years.

While this is what the paper says, there is an exception that specifically benefits Colombians who want to migrate to Spainsince for people from Latin American countries, Portugal, the Philippines, Andorra or Equatorial Guinea, the necessary period is shortened to 2 years.

These years are not counted exclusively with the calendar, but rather There are a series of requirements that are necessary for this time in Spain to be valid to apply for citizenship.

The first condition is that it be legalthat is, the clock starts counting from the first residence permit cardwhich is now easier to obtain after the changes in the Immigration Law

In the same way, for the period to be taken as valid, the residence time legal in Spain It must be continuous and not interrupted. Finally, it is important to clarify that the Student or tourist permits do not count towards completing the time needed to apply for citizenship.

People must demonstrate their cultural integration with Spain in order to apply for citizenship.

People who meet these requirements will still need to prove their cultural integration with Spain in order to apply for citizenship. This is done through two exams prepared by the Instituto Cervantes, one for language and the other for culture.

The language exam is not mandatory for people who come from Spanish-speaking countries, but they must take the CCSE exam (constitutional and sociocultural knowledge of Spain), which is mandatory for all foreigners who want to become nationals.

Lastly, the approval of nationality is subject to an analysis of the criminal record of the person concernedwhose records must be clean to assume the new citizenship.

Nationality by option

Another path presents itself for the children of Spaniardswho can apply for citizenship by option.

In it case of minors under 18 years of age up to 14, this procedure corresponds to the same young people, although with legal assistance. From the coming of ageit is the children themselves who can start the process that -once completed- will allow them to access the Spanish passport.

The children of Spaniards not born in the Iberian country can apply for citizenship by option.

This procedure must be done at the local Spanish consulatealthough parents who reside in the European country and want to request it for their children can do so directly from Spain.

Documents to be submitted must include proof that the father or mother is of Spanish nationality through a National Identity Document or Passport, as well as a act of manifestation, made before a notary, in which it is clarified that you want your child to be able to access Spanish citizenship.

In the same way, the person who wishes to request the citizenship of the European country must put together in a folder a copy of his passportfrom his birth certificatefrom his notarial authorizationalong with their migration movements.

In case of a positive result, the applicant must participate in the oath that will grant him citizenship.

With this documentation in hand, it is now possible to request an appointment at the consulate to process the request. It is important to remember that each of the papers to present It must be legalized and apostilled.

In addition to the personal and parental documents, this folder must include a application model that is downloaded from the official site. The applicant must choose the type of application that suits their request, complete it and attach it to the official documentation.

Once this is done, all that remains is to wait for the application evaluationwhich can take approximately one year, although the response range of the consulate varies between 6 and 12 months.

In case of a positive result, the next step is for the person who wants the nationality participate in the oath that will grant you citizenship.

​

THE NATION/ARGENTINA (GDA)

​AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.