Companions in the Argentine team during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Juan roman riquelme, top idol in the history of Boca Juniors, and “Lucho” González, identified with River, where he won four titles in two cycles, they forged a friendship that went far beyond the strong rivalry between the two clubs.
Recently retired from professional football with the shirt of Athlético Paranaense de Brasil, at the age of 40, González, who also stood out in after highlighting Huracán, the aforementioned River, Porto and Olympique de Marsella, among others, revealed which are the two “Millionaire” t-shirts that his friend Riquelme treasures in his collection.
“He always told me that he had two River T-shirts saved that his mother left him. One from Pablo Aimar and the other, mine “, “Lucho” surprised in dialogue with the TyC Sports website, who admitted that one of his sons is called Leonel Román in reference to the crack that the Boca group had, who currently serves as vice president of Boca and head of the Soccer Council of the club.
González surprised locals and strangers with his phrase, since in more than one interview Román had admitted that he was giving away the Núñez team jackets that his colleagues were bringing him. It is seen that these two could not resist …
