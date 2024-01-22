Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/22/2024 – 13:10

Banning the ultra-right party is a long process and runs the risk of being blocked by the German Supreme Court. But analysts believe that excluding the acronym from state funding is simpler. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, classified as right-wing extremist by Germany's internal intelligence service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, is reaching record popularity in polls. At the same time, hundreds of thousands take to the streets to demonstrate against the party, in a series of protests in several German cities.

Also in the German Parliament, deputies debated how to deal with the AfD. The three parliamentary groups of the government coalition parties – Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals – presented a motion with the title: “Resilient democracy in a diverse country – a clear position against the enemies of democracy and expulsion plans”.

Plans to expel millions of immigrants

The reason for the debate was the publication of a report revealing a secret meeting of right-wing extremists on the outskirts of Berlin. The event was attended by members of the AfD and the most right-wing wing of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) – former Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party. In it, a plan for the so-called “remigration” of millions who immigrated to Germany was discussed.

Bernd Baumann, parliamentary secretary of the AfD, played it down, describing the meeting during the Bundestag debate as a “small, private debate club” that, he said, had been transformed by the media into a “secret meeting dangerous for the public.” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser responded: “We see active efforts to push the boundaries and bring misanthropy and contempt for democracy to the center of society.”

“This democracy knows how to defend itself”

In the German government, Faeser is responsible for national security and therefore also for the protection of the Constitution. “This democracy knows how to defend itself” – with these words, she addressed the AfD bench in the Parliament plenary, without mentioning names.

The minister could also consider banning the party – but only as a last resort. The last attempt to ban a party, the ultranationalist and racist National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD), failed in 2017. The party has since changed its name to Die Heimat (The Fatherland) and was at the time so irrelevant that the Court Federal Constitutional Court overturned its ban as it considered the acronym to be of little political significance.

In part, “demonstrated right-wing extremist”

Unlike the former NPD, the AfD is riding a wave of success. However, the party is only classified as “demonstrated right-wing extremist” in three of the 16 German states. Therefore, Faeser should probably be skeptical about the viability of a ban process.

The Federal Constitutional Court has set high hurdles for a ban. There must be a certain probability that the party will already have the necessary weight to achieve its objectives at some point, as Berlin-based constitutional law expert Christian Pestalozza explains in an interview with DW.

However, he believes that it would be easier to exclude an anti-constitutional party from state funding instead. In Germany, parties are financed by membership fees, donations and tax money. The greater the vote share in the elections, the greater the right to subsidies from state coffers. The AfD receives more than 10 million euros.

Pestalozza believes it is easier to exclude a party like the AfD from this type of funding because of its supposed anti-constitutional objectives than to ban it: “They just need to pursue the objectives in question. It is not necessary to prove that they also have the potential to put these objectives into practice.”

According to Pestalozza, even if the AfD program seems relatively harmless, but the reality is different, this could be enough. “But whether these conditions already exist is speculation. Those who should know better are the constitutional protection authorities, who partly keep the party and its regional branches under observation.”

Where the AfD is under monitoring

In the east German states Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, the AfD can be monitored as an “observation case”, using methods such as wiretapping, for example. The Berlin constitutional law expert believes that, at least in these states, the party could be excluded from state funding.

The prerequisite for this would be a motion from the government or parliament. But in this case, the Federal Constitutional Court could still reach completely different conclusions from the authorities, overturning the ban, which Pestalozza does not believe will happen.

What distinguishes the AfD from the former NPD

Constitutional law expert Azim Semizoğlu, from the University of Leipzig, is more skeptical about the chances of success of excluding the AfD from state funding. “With regard to anti-constitutional behavior, one would probably say that the potential call for achieving their goals is more likely than with the old NPD.”

However, the Federal Constitutional Court would also have to classify the AfD program as anti-constitutional. And this can be a problem, Semizoğlu points out: “When evaluating whether a party is anti-constitutional or not, there is no discount on the funding exclusion procedure, compared to the banning procedure.”

How strong is German democracy?

Another way to combat those suspected of being enemies of the Constitution would be to revoke the fundamental rights of individuals. Thus, they could no longer run for public office. Therefore, an online petition aims to prevent ultra-rightist Björn Höcke, from the Thuringian AfD, from running for governor of the state in next September's elections. His party leads the polls, with more than 30%. But constitutional law expert Semizoğlu doubts that Höcke's basic rights can be revoked. According to him, similar attempts have never been successful, and the obstacles to such procedures are also quite high.

However, he does not consider the attempt completely futile because investigations into suspected anti-constitutional behavior would be less extensive for an individual than for an entire party.

Regardless of debates about banning the AfD and other possible sanctions against the party or individuals, Semizoğlu believes that Germany's democracy is strong enough to defend itself against its enemies. “When I see that so many people are taking to the streets against racist positions, this is an encouraging moment.”