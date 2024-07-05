Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 21:31

The Federal Police (PF) indicted former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and 11 other people this Thursday, 4, for the alleged crimes of embezzlement, criminal association and money laundering in the case involving the sale of Saudi jewelry, revealed by State in March 2023.

In addition to Bolsonaro, other high-ranking allies of his were indicted, such as the former president’s personal lawyer, Fabio Wajngarten, and lieutenant colonel and former presidential aide (and whistleblower) Mauro Cid.

The final report from the Federal Police (PF) on the case is being delivered to the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The rapporteur of the case, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, must forward the document to the Federal Public Ministry.

It is up to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to express its opinion, within 15 days, on any possible filing of charges against those under investigation.

The MPF will decide whether to file a formal accusation with the courts, which may result in criminal proceedings being opened. The MPF may also request further investigations or even close the case.

In other words, the indictment does not mean that the former president has already been found guilty of appropriating and attempting to sell the jewelry. If the court accepts the indictment, then Bolsonaro will become a defendant in the trial that will investigate the crimes.

As of the publication of this text, the State sought contact with the defendants’ defenses for statements, but without success. The space remains open.