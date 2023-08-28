For Date 2 of the 2023 League Cup, Boca had to visit Sarmiento in Junín in what was a very bad match for the Ribera team as they ended up being defeated 1-0 (Gabriel Díaz’s goal against the 23 minutes into the first half) and featured Darío Benedetto missing a penalty in the last minutes of the match that was played at the Eva Perón Stadium. With this result, Xeneize was left with 3 units thanks to their victory in their debut against Platense while Verde is one of the leaders of Group 2 after having won both games.
Other news from Boca and its current affairs:
For this match, Jorge Almirón decided to put a mainly substitute team to give minutes to those who cannot add these regularly while also giving players like Exequiel Zeballos the opportunity to continue establishing themselves on the field of play after going through several injuries .
Next, we present the next 5 matches for Boca:
Wednesday August 30 – Racing vs Boca – Quarterfinals – Copa Libertadores – Return
The most important game in recent years for Boca. After what was not an entirely positive result, such as a 0-0 loss in the first leg, now they will have to go to the Cilindro de Avellaneda to seek victory. Let’s remember that there is a lot of rivalry for the last matches that were more spicy.
Sunday September 3 – Boca vs Tigre – Date 3 of the League Cup
This match may take on greater importance considering the result of the series against Racing for the Copa Libertadores. In case of a negative result, the Bombonera can generate extra pressure on the xeneizes players.
September 17 (to be confirmed) – Boca vs Defensa y Justicia – Date 4 of the League Cup
Halcón de Varela is always a difficult opponent for any team as they seek to play their game in any stadium and La Bombonera will not be the exception. Very entertaining match.
September 20 (to be confirmed) – Central Córdoba vs Boca – Date 5 of the League Cup
It will be the first match after the stoppage for the South American Qualifiers and Jorge Almirón’s team will have to go to Santiago del Estero to face Ferroviario in a duel that could be very favorable for Xeneize.
September 24 (to be confirmed) – Boca vs Lanús – Date 6 of the League Cup
El Grante is always a difficult rival for Boca, who this time will have to visit La Bombonera with the tournament already in the middle of the championship.
#games #Boca #defeat #Sarmiento #Date #League #Cup
Leave a Reply