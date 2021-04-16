The presidential decree that governs from this Friday with new and greater restrictions given the advance of the second wave of coronavirus infections includes various news that they had not been announced by Alberto Fernández in his recorded speech on Wednesday, nor later by any official.

This Decree will be in force from this Friday, April 19 until Friday 30 of this month inclusive.

Shopping centers and shopping centers finally they will not be able to open, when it was thought that they would not be affected.

In addition, the gastronomic places will not only be open from 6 to 19, but also, during that time, They will only be able to serve at outdoor tables. Therefore, to the great decrease in their workflow that the original message included, they added another great weight.

Finally, beyond the fact that it was known that the take away (pick up food at take-out places), it can only be done in neighborhood businesses. That responds to the question that had been raised about how people would go to business if they cannot circulate after 20.

The new measures

In summary, these are the new restrictions that were published in the Official Gazette.

They are suspended: shopping centers and shopping malls, and

sports, recreational, social, cultural and religious activities in closed places.

Commercial premises will be closed between 19 and 6 the next day, with the exception of the essential ones with night hours.

Gastronomic venues (restaurants, bars, etc.) will close between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day. After 7 pm they will be able to continue under the delivery and “take away” modalities. In the case of Take Away, it can only be done to nearby addresses.

In addition, between 6 and 19 hours they will only be able to serve their clients in open-air spaces.

Expanding restriction to circulate will be from 20 to 6 the next day.

I know face-to-face classes are suspended and face-to-face non-school educational activities at all levels in the period between Monday, April 19 and April 30, inclusive.

DB