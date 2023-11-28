Football is seeking to continue growing and developing season after season with the aim of becoming more attractive for all fans with the aim of reaching more parts of the world. This sport has taken impressive steps in recent years and is increasingly advanced and much of this has to do with the development of technology, such as the arrival of the semi-automatic offside that revolutionized the world at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and that It could be used in the best leagues in the world in the near future.
Now, the IFAB (International Football Association Board for its figures in English) has decided to make a series of recommendations for some new rules that could be implemented in the world of football from the next European football season. We review this series of rules below:
This is one of the most important points since it would allow only the team leaders to speak with the entity of the meeting and would give it more dynamism as well as less controversy due to their reactions to the players.
It will allow the referees to have greater mobility and dynamics to carry out the match. It would be a card (the color is not known at this time) that would leave the team with one less player for a while due to a situation outside the game.
This will allow the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) to have more options when evaluating a penalty. Furthermore, the referee’s decision will be understood by having a clear vision of him in action.
This is one of the most controversial points of this news since not everyone agrees with the use of this tool. Obviously, it would have more cameras, such as those of the referee, and better angles to make decisions. For the correct use of the VAR, it will be necessary to establish, and make clear, in which situations it can be used or intervened. An aspect that, without a doubt, will bring about many discussions.
#rules #incorporated #football #season