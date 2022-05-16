The Billboard Music Awards They will be in the deserted but luxurious setting of Las Vegas today, Sunday, May 15. Quite apart from the great nominations and the artists that will be on stage, new categories have been opened in which various singers and authors have the possibility of winning the maximum trophy of the most important award at the list level.
When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
This Sunday, May 15, the best of world music will be awarded at the Billboard Music Awards, which will take place in the city of Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada (United States).
What are the new categories of the Billboard Music Awards 2022?
For this year four new categories were included:
- Top Billboard global 200 artist
- Top Billboard global excellence US artist
- Top Billboard global 200 song
- Top Billboard global excellence US song.
What time is the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
These are the times in which you can enjoy the Billboard awards in the world:
- Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.
- Costa Rica and Guatemala: 6.00 p.m.
- Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina and Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16
Which channel will broadcast the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
At the Latin American level, the signal in charge of broadcasting these awards is TNT. In the United States, this ceremony can be seen through the NBC network, both on television and on its streaming platform.
Who are the nominees for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?
The main nominees in this award are the following:
best artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
new artist
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Shiesty Pooh
- The Kid LAROI
best male artist
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
best female artist
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Top duo/group
- bts
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- morgan wallen
- Taylor Swift
top hot 100 artist
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top Streaming Artists
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top selling artists
- Adele
- bts
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
top radio artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Global Billboard 200 Top Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Billboard Top World Artist
- bts
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
best tour
- Eagles – “Hotel california tour”
- Genesis – “The last domino? Tour”
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella – “Mega tour”
- Harry Styles – “Love On Tour”
- The Rolling Stones – “No filter tour”
Best R&B Artist
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Best Female R&B Artist
best latin artist
- bad bunny
- Farruko
- kali uchis
- Carol G
- Raww Alexander
Top Billboard 200 album
- Adele – ”30”
- Doja Cat – ”Planet her”
- Drake – ”Certified lover boy”
- Morgan Wallen – ”Dangerous: the double album”
- Olivia Rodrigo – ”SOUR”
Best R&B Album
- Doja Cat – ”Planet her”
- Givēon – ”When it’s all said and done… Take time”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – ”An evening with Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker – ”Still See It”
- The Weeknd – ”Dawn FM”
best latin album
- ”Vein Cutter” – Armed Link
- “Jose” – J Balvin
- Fearless – Kali Uchis
- ”KG0516” – Karol G
- ”Vice versa” – Rauw Alejandro
Hot 100 Top Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
top streaming song
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Glass Animals – “Heat waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
best selling song
- BTS – “Butter”
- BTS – “Permission to dance”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Walker Haye – “Fancy Like”
top radio song
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
best collaboration
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON – “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
Billboard global top 200 song
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
Global Billboard Top Song
- BTS – “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call me by your name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”
Best R&B Song
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You right”
- Givēon – “Heartbreak anniversary”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon – “Peaches”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the door open”
- WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”
Best Dance/Electronic Song
- Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae – “You”
- Tiësto – “The business”
- Travis Scott & HVME – “Goosebumps”
