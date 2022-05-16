The Billboard Music Awards They will be in the deserted but luxurious setting of Las Vegas today, Sunday, May 15. Quite apart from the great nominations and the artists that will be on stage, new categories have been opened in which various singers and authors have the possibility of winning the maximum trophy of the most important award at the list level.

When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

This Sunday, May 15, the best of world music will be awarded at the Billboard Music Awards, which will take place in the city of Las Vegas, in the state of Nevada (United States).

Billboard Music Awards 2022: The Weeknd and Doja Cat nominated in 17 and 14 categories respectively. Photo: Composite: Ella DeGea/Doja Cat-Instagram

What are the new categories of the Billboard Music Awards 2022?

For this year four new categories were included:

Top Billboard global 200 artist

Top Billboard global excellence US artist

Top Billboard global 200 song

Top Billboard global excellence US song.

What time is the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

These are the times in which you can enjoy the Billboard awards in the world:

Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 7.00 p.m.

Costa Rica and Guatemala: 6.00 p.m.

Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina and Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16

The Billboard Music Awards will be held in Las Vegas. Photo: Official Billboard Composition

Which channel will broadcast the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

At the Latin American level, the signal in charge of broadcasting these awards is TNT. In the United States, this ceremony can be seen through the NBC network, both on television and on its streaming platform.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

The main nominees in this award are the following:

best artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

new artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Shiesty Pooh

The Kid LAROI

best male artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

best female artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top duo/group

bts

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

morgan wallen

Taylor Swift

top hot 100 artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Artists

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top selling artists

Adele

bts

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

top radio artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Global Billboard 200 Top Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Billboard Top World Artist

bts

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

best tour

Eagles – “Hotel california tour”

Genesis – “The last domino? Tour”

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer The Hella – “Mega tour”

Harry Styles – “Love On Tour”

The Rolling Stones – “No filter tour”

Best R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

best latin artist

bad bunny

Farruko

kali uchis

Carol G

Raww Alexander

Top Billboard 200 album

Adele – ”30”

Doja Cat – ”Planet her”

Drake – ”Certified lover boy”

Morgan Wallen – ”Dangerous: the double album”

Olivia Rodrigo – ”SOUR”

Best R&B Album

Doja Cat – ”Planet her”

Givēon – ”When it’s all said and done… Take time”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – ”An evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker – ”Still See It”

The Weeknd – ”Dawn FM”

best latin album

”Vein Cutter” – Armed Link

“Jose” – J Balvin

Fearless – Kali Uchis

”KG0516” – Karol G

”Vice versa” – Rauw Alejandro

Hot 100 Top Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber -“Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

top streaming song

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Glass Animals – “Heat waves”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

best selling song

BTS – “Butter”

BTS – “Permission to dance”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Walker Haye – “Fancy Like”

top radio song

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

best collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss me more”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON – “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

Billboard global top 200 song

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

Global Billboard Top Song

BTS – “Butter”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call me by your name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears”

Best R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You right”

Givēon – “Heartbreak anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon – “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the door open”

WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

Best Dance/Electronic Song