In a land of contrasts and challenges, the Netherlands is home to a treasure trove of history and geography unique. Submerged between the sea and the land, they are a marvel that arouses the curiosity of many. know the origin of its name and who make up these territories.

What are the Netherlands?

According to the Netherlands Diplomatic Information Office, officially known as the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it is a country located in the West of the Eurasian continent, with an area of ​​41,500 square kilometers.

This area is added to 500 square kilometers of the Caribbean islands of Bonaire, Saba and Saint Eustatius, which are special territorial entities and have the powers of a municipality subject to the Dutch constitution.

Regarding its territorial organization, in April 2010 a bill was approved that modified the structure of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Previously, it was made up of three countries, but now it has four: the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Saint Martin.

It is important to note that these islands in America are autonomous territories or special territorial entities, and are subject to the Dutch constitution. Photo: Map created with Google Maps

It has islands in the Americas due to its colonial history and the expansion of its maritime empire in the 16th and 17th centuries. However, although geographically they are on another continent, politically they remain part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.



These Caribbean islands are part of the Netherlands Antilles, which were a colonial possession that remained under Dutch control. As soon as the bill came into effect changes were made to its structure that remains to this day.

Why are they called like that?

The Netherlands gets its name from its characteristic terrain, according to the ‘Britannica’ encyclopedia. Much of the region is at low altitude and it is very flat, which means that a large part of the country is below sea level.

There are more than 150 canals that cross Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands.

If it were not for the protection of levees and dunes, this densely populated area would be flooded. The lower zone consists mainly of polders, which are land reclaimed from the sea and that require the construction of rafts or the use of concrete piles to build.

On the other hand, in the highest area, in the eastern part of the country, there are elongated ridges formed by layers of sand and gravel pushed laterally by the ice tongues of the Saale Glacier Stage. The maximum altitude in the Netherlands is 321 meters on the Vaalserberg, located in the border area with the Ardennes.

