The consultant of chest diseases at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Bassam Mahboub, answers that most of the “Corona” injuries during the recent period, go through symptoms similar to the common cold, and therefore within a week of infection, it is possible to re-examination, and mixing with the public after 10 days have passed, and it is not required to The patient should have blood tests or chest x-rays, unless the symptoms were severe at first, and the doctor had to dispense antibiotics or blood-thinning medications, and otherwise the patient recovering from “Corona” is not considered in need of any medical examinations.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

