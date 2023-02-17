The Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed, “It is following with great interest, around the clock, the position of the six Egyptians, who were detained in one of the illegal immigration centers in western Libya, which is not subject to the Libyan authorities.”

The statement added: “The Egyptian embassy in Tripoli has communicated with the concerned Libyan authorities to intervene in order to release the citizens, and the consular sector of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received the relatives of the citizens more than once during the past days to follow up on the status of the citizens and work for their release.”

The six citizens had left the country with travel permits that required their presence in the Libyan east only, without going beyond it to other regions, which the citizens pledged to abide by.

It is noteworthy that a number of the aforementioned citizens were present in Libya in 2021 and were exposed to risks that required the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time with the Libyan authorities to facilitate their deportation and their safe return to Egypt.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on all citizens not to violate the instructions related to travel to Libya, and to fully adhere to the areas of presence and movement announced and notified to them before travel, in order to ensure their safety.

And she stressed that the relevant state agencies are continuing to make maximum efforts to ensure the return of the six citizens as soon as possible.

The story of the kidnapped

6 Coptic Egyptians were kidnapped in the western region of Libya about 10 days ago, in an incident that coincided with the eighth anniversary of the massacre of Egyptian Copts in Sirte.

The abductees belong to the same family, descending from the Al-Balina Center in the Sohag Governorate in southern Egypt.

There were conflicting reports about the location of the abductees’ detention, as several Libyan local media indicated that they were being held by an armed group in the city of Zawiya, 50 km west of the capital, Tripoli.

Other civil sources stated that the incident occurred near the “Najma and Hilal” gate at the western entrance to the city of Sabratha, while no party came out to announce its claim of the kidnapping.

Painful memory

This incident brought back the painful memory of the kidnapping and killing of 21 Coptic Egyptians in Sirte in 2015, at the hands of the terrorist “ISIS” organization, which was controlling the city in central Libya at the time.

After that operation, the Egyptian army launched strikes on ISIS hideouts in the eastern region, where it was active, before the Libyan National Army was able to clear all the sites in which it was stationed by the year 2019.

Loose security

Whether Zawiya or Sabratha is the place of detention, the two cities, like the rest of the western region, are witnessing a state of complete security chaos, which has increased significantly over the past few days. public and private, with tensions still continuing.

In Sabratha, since 2020, news has been reported about the return of terrorist organizations’ activity there, in light of a significant increase in the number of murders in the city, and shootings of people known in the city by masked men.

dangerous areas

The Egyptian government has previously issued several warnings against being in the western region of Libya, in the interest of the safety of Egyptians who wish to travel there in search of work.

Militias and armed groups share western Libya in the form of spheres of influence, where kidnapping crimes abound, with expatriate workers being the weakest link and most vulnerable to this type of crime.

Request briefing to the Egyptian parliament

Meanwhile, a member of the Egyptian Parliament, Mustafa Bakri, submitted an urgent briefing request addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, to attend an urgent meeting of the Foreign Relations Committee in Parliament to discuss the measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the incident.

Bakri said, in a statement on Thursday, that the kidnappers are seeking to obtain a large financial ransom from the families of the kidnapped, adding that the six Egyptians entered Libya on a previous visa in order to work.