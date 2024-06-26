42% of controllers used on Steam use Steam Input as a system, so this element has also achieved considerable diffusion, at least among those who use controllers. However, it must be considered that many PC users continue to prefer the mouse and keyboard configuration ranking for a large number of genres.

As of 2018, the average usage of controllers on Steam is increased, going from approximately 5% to 15% currently, therefore still a rather low percentage compared to the total but tripled in the space of 5-6 years, demonstrating a growing trend.

Valve has posted an update on Steam concerning the use of controllers also specifying what they are the most used ones for platform games, demonstrating some changes in trends compared to previously released data.

The Xbox controller is the most used

As for which ones controllers are used more on Steam, these are mostly the ones used on home consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Series S controller

In particular, this is the breakdown currently recorded:

59% Xbox controllers

26% PlayStation controllers

10% Steam Decks

There is therefore a clear majority in favor of Xbox controllers, which is quite natural if you think about the natural compatibility of the device in question with Windows.

However, PlayStation controllers are growing significantly, if you consider that their diffusion in the PC sector is quite recent. On the other hand, Valve itself is working to ensure more intense use of controllers.

In this regard, the company has highlighted the various innovations that it has developed recently to encourage the use of these devices, such as the update to the Big Picture mode, the new controller configurator, the possibility of aiming with the gyroscope, virtual menus, and increased specific support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

Also today, Game Recording in beta was also launched.