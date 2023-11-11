He automobile theft is a persistent problem in the United States, and according to a recent report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB for its acronym in English), in the last year, The most stolen vehicles were full size pickup trucks. These cars accounted for more than 25 percent of the thefts reported in the last year.

Although vehicle theft decreased in 2022 compared to the 33 percent recorded the previous year, there has also been an increase in recovery rates. More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen were later recovered by law enforcement or through other meansand 34 percent recovered within one day of being reported.

The list of the 10 most stolen vehicles in 2022, according to the NICB, is presented below:

Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) – 49,903 thefts, with the 2004 model being the most stolen.

Ford Pickup (Full Size) – 48,175 thefts, with the 2006 model being the most stolen.

Honda Civic – 27,113 thefts, with the 2000 model being the most stolen.

honda accord – 27,089 thefts, with the 1997 model being the most stolen.

Hyundai Sonata – 21,707 thefts, with the 2013 model being the most stolen.

Hyundai Elantra – 19,602 thefts, with the 2017 model being the most stolen.

Kia Optima – 18,221 thefts, with the 2015 model being the most stolen.

Toyota Camry – 17,094 thefts, with the 2021 model being the most stolen.

GMC Pickup (Full Size) – 16,622 thefts, with the 2005 model being the most stolen.

Honda CR-V – 13,832 thefts, with the 2001 model being the most stolen. See also Police secure stolen luxury van in Edomex; they took her to Michoacán

David J. Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB, emphasized the magnitude of the problem, saying: “Vehicle theft is a multibillion-dollar industry in the United States. Approximately one vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, amounting to more than one million vehicles stolen last year“.

(We also recommend: New York: how to receive the child tax credit in 2023?)

How to prevent vehicle theft in the United States

Vehicle theft not only causes financial hardship, but also undermines the safety of the community at large. Glawe stressed that addressing this issue is not the sole responsibility of law enforcement agencies, but requires effective collaboration between vehicle owners, community members and federal, state and local governments. The report also offers tips to prevent vehicle theft, including:

Remove valuables from the vehicle or keep them out of sight. Close the doors and roll up the windows completelyavoiding leaving the keys or remote control inside the vehicle. Install anti-theft devices that disable the fuel system or cut off the ignition. Use visible devicessuch as steering wheel or brake pedal locks. See also Report: $313 billion in natural disaster losses in 2022

In the event that your vehicle is stolen, it is recommended: