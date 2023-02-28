Almost all in English, such as “sales development representative”, or “sustainability specialist”, or in acronym such as the “Soc” (which stands for “cyber security analyst”): the Linkedin platform has compiled a ranking of the 25 most sought-after jobs by Italians in the last 5 years, between January 2018 and July 2022.

A document that returns the current trends of the labor market, revealing which jobs are on the rise in our country. In first place are the commercial development employees (also called “sales development representatives”), those who have to look for potential new customers, making sure of their real interest in the various company products. LinkedIn estimates that it takes an average of 2.4 years of experience to be hired.

In second place are sustainability managers, who create and oversee sustainability strategies within the company. In third place on the podium are IT security experts, responsible for identifying possible threats to company systems such as viruses and spyware.

Still, continuing downwards, we find the “customer success managers”, who manage the customer portfolio of a company, then the pharmacy directors, the data engineers and the machine learning engineers, programmers specialized in the design, implementation and maintenance of machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence systems. Eighth place for cyber security engineers, who deal with the prevention of hacker attacks.

In 13th position are the purchasing office managers, who take care of the supply of goods and services, negotiating with suppliers and defining purchasing strategies and methods. In 21st position there is the robotic engineer, while in 22nd the legal advisers.

Finally, at the 25th and last step of the ranking of the most requested jobs on Linkedin, there is the human resources administrative specialist, who deals with personnel management, including the coordination of payroll and holidays.