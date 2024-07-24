To date, the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) provides different credits that can be used to finance more than just the purchase of a house.

Considering the variety of credits currently available from the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit), one of the most frequently asked questions is: Which are the most requested and which of these charge less interest?.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Thus, according to what is referred to in the Housing Needs and Credit Surveythe credits of the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (Infonavit) most requested in recent months by beneficiaries They have been those who finance the construction of houses and the acquisition of land.

Meanwhile, in contrast to the greater demand for Infonavit loans for construction and land purchases, Financing for home purchases has decreasedaccording to data from the aforementioned study.

Specifically, the intentions to purchase a house using the Infonavit loan decreased by 1.7% during the first quarter of 2024. On the contrary, interest in purchasing land increased by 1.9%.

“The gap between the two series was 8.1 points and decreased compared to what was observed in the first quarter of 2024 (11.8 points) compared to the average of 8.3 points, observed between the period from the first quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2023,” the study states.

With everything, In general, loans for the purchase of housing and construction on one’s own land are the most requested financing from Infonavit, with 62%. Meanwhile, the acquisition of land and the home improvement program are also among those that generate the most interest..

However, Comparing the interest rates of the traditional Infonavit loan and the ConstruYO Infonavit loan, we can assure that, although the first depends on the applicant’s salary, having a maximum of 10.45%, it is much lower than the 24% requested by the second. For their part, the Mejoravit repara and Mejoravit renueva loans have fixed annual rates of 10% and 11%, respectively..

What are the most requested Infonavit loans and which one charges the least interest?/Photo: Infonavit

What are the most requested Infonavit loans and which one charges the least interest?/Photo: Infonavit