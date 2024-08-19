Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/19/2024 – 7:00

00When it comes to investments, many people seek out low-risk and safer investments because they do not want or cannot take financial risks. For these conservative profiles, there are some options that offer returns above inflation, with risk close to zero.

Fixed income investments provide information about the return on investment at the time of application. This means you can know from the beginning how much money you will have at the end of the investment period.

+ How much will I save in 3 years if I invest R$200, R$500 or R$1,000 every month?

“This asset class has been the preferred choice in investment portfolios,” says capital markets specialist and partner at The Hill Capital, Ana Carolina Weinsauer.

Fixed income investments have their yield linked to an indicator, generally the Selic, the basic interest rate, currently at 10.5% per year.

How much does R$1,000 cost in 1 year? See simulations

Based on the expected interest rates for the next 12 months, Weinsauer calculated the yield of different investments. The simulation works with the scenario that interest rates rise and the yield tied to 100% of the Selic reaches 11.39% in 1 year.

Thus, an investment of R$1,000 would reach R$1,113.90 in Tesouro Direto Selic at the end of 12 months, R$1,136.60 in a CDB with a yield of 100.50% of the CDI and R$1,107.10 in an LCA with a yield of 94% of the CDI. See the comparison in the table below:

Income of R$ 1,000 after one year Investment Profitability Value after one year Direct Treasury Selic 11.39% R$ 1,113.90 CDB with a yield of 100.50% of the CDI 13.67% R$ 1,136.60 LCA with a yield of 94% of the CDI 10.71% R$ 1,107.10

The three investments outperform the savings account, which currently has a projected return of 7.31% in 12 months.

Understand each of the investments

The simulation carried out by Weinsauer considered three fixed income investment options:

Tesouro Direto Selic: this is an investment in National Treasury bonds. In exchange, the investor will receive a return equivalent to the basic interest rate.

CDB: These are securities issued by banks, i.e., they function as a type of “loan” for financial institutions. They have different yields. For the simulation, a CDB with a yield of 100.5% of the CDI was used.

LCA: These are also securities issued by banks, but the use of the invested money is tied to loans that will be offered by the institution to agribusiness. Unlike the Tesouro Selic and CDBs, they are exempt from income tax.

When choosing a CDB or LCA, it is important to pay attention to the term. There are some options for these investments with daily liquidity or short terms. However, others can only be withdrawn on the maturity date, which may be many years in the future.

One fixed-income investment that did not make the list was the Selic investment funds, which buy government bonds. According to Weinsauer, they usually have a return of 100.35% of the CDI in the year. However, it is not possible to predict their return like other fixed-income investments.

High Selic favors fixed income

Weinsauer explains that the current high level of the basic interest rate favors fixed income, precisely because many investments are linked to the Selic or CDI.

“The market is pricing in an increase in the DI futures rate of 11.39%, that is, a mid-term increase,” explains the specialist. The acronym DI refers to interbank deposits. The DI rate is the average interest paid on these loans.

Also called CDI (interbank deposit certificate), it is used as an indexer for the returns on various fixed-income investments. There are investments that yield 80% or 100% of the DI, for example.

The CDI usually has a similar value to the Selic. Therefore, “movements in the Selic have an impact on the remuneration that investors receive from financial investments in general”, explains Weinsauer.

According to the Central Bank’s latest weekly survey of economists, the market continues to project the Selic rate to remain at 10.50% until the end of this year. However, BC President Roberto Campos Neto himself highlighted last Friday, the 16th, that the institution’s directors are not giving any guidance on upcoming monetary policy decisions, but that they will raise interest rates if necessary.