German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamla Harris will be among the many senior officials who will attend the Munich Security Conference, a major annual global gathering focused on defense and diplomacy.

Senior Ukrainian officials are also expected to address the conference, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday at the luxury Bayerischer Hof hotel in the southern German city.

Last year’s conference was held just days before the war broke out. As Russian forces massed on Ukraine’s borders, Western leaders in Munich urged President Vladimir Putin not to invade and warned of dire consequences if he did.

This year, leaders will face the devastating consequences of Putin’s decision to ignore their pleas and unleash a war that has killed thousands, forced millions to flee and is the most devastating in Europe since World War II.

Secretary General of NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this week: “If Putin wins in Ukraine, the message to him and other authoritarian regimes is that force will be rewarded.”

“It will make the world more dangerous and make all of us more vulnerable,” Stoltenberg added.

He was speaking ahead of a meeting of Allied defense ministers who pledged to increase military supplies to Kiev, even as they admitted their ammunition stocks had been severely depleted by the war.

And in Munich, the war will reignite long-running debates over questions such as how much Europe should boost its military capabilities, how much it should depend on the United States for its security, and how much governments should spend on defence.

Delegates will also discuss the far-reaching global implications of the war, on issues ranging from energy supplies to food prices.

Moscow is not invited

The conference has at times served as a barometer of relations between Russia and the West, most notably in 2007 when Putin attacked the United States in a speech he made.

But this year, the absence of Russian leaders will be noticeable.

Conference chairman Christoph Heusgen, a veteran German diplomat, said the organizers did not invite any Russian officials because Putin had “broken ties with civilisation”.

On the contrary, an American delegation of unprecedented size is expected to attend the conference, which includes, in addition to Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and a third of the senators.

The conference will also address other major international issues, especially relations between the West and China.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to attend the conference, and Blinken is considering meeting him on the sidelines for their first direct talks after the United States shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon and other flying objects.