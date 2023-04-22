Becoming a franchisee is a important decision for an investorso you must take into account different points before risking your capital, in order to set up a business premises.

Although franchises have become one of the easiest and cheapest ways to start a business, backed by a companythere are several determining factors to generate resources under a proven business model.

This from an initial investment, which is significantly lower, than what it could represent to do it from scratch and independently; reducing the risk at a commercial and economic level.

Likewise, franchises take advantage of what is known as economies of scale, that is, the company produces more quantity of product, a fact that lowers its cost, thereby reducing, and priori, its expenses.

Best options to invest in a franchise in Mexico

For an initial investment of 90,000 pesos, you can become the owner of a travel agency, according to the Viajes Bumeran page.

The franchise of these travel experts promises that you will always have the necessary support to advance as an entrepreneur and that, in addition, the territory in which you undertake will belong exclusively to you.

The growing franchise of desserts such as donuts, ice cream, and drinks requires an initial investment of 125,000 pesos, although it does not include furniture, store arrangement, or initial inventory.

With an initial investment of 230 thousand pesos, you can acquire a Cleanwork Orange franchise, which is dedicated to offering cleaning and disinfection services.

This franchise allows you to offer the services from an app, so that it controls the machines and the time in which they do the work.

One franchise option among the lowest priced ones on the market is Kumon, dedicated to early childhood education.

To become your franchisee, an initial investment of 280,000 pesos is needed, although the interested party also needs a place of at least 50 square meters.

If you are interested in entering the logistics sector, for 350,000 pesos you can get a courier and parcel franchise, Paquetellegue Express. This business model promises that you will access agreements with transport companies.