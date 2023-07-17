Latin America o Latin America refers to the countries of South and Central America that they have like official language Spanish, French or Portuguese that come from Latin.

This region hosts 20 nations with significant, well-equipped and trained Military Forcess. The American Index Global Firepowermeasures the strength of the armies of 145 countries in the world every year and makes a ranking according to to the number of troops, purchasing power and equipment of each country participating in the measurement.

The five most powerful armies in Latin America



In the Web page Global Firepower indicates that it uses more than 60 individual factors to determine the scoregiven to each country, categories ranging from the number of military units and financial position to logistical capabilities and geography.

Brazil



The Brazilian army has more than 235,000 active men and 1,335,000 in reserve.

He Brazilian Army occupies the position number 12 among 145 participating countries, this Military Force is considered one of the largest and most powerful in Latin America. With a large active force and considerable reserves, in recent years Brazil has invested a large amount of Brazilian reais in modernizing its military equipment and technology. In addition, it has a highly developed national defense industry, which allows it to produce a significant part of its weapons and equipment.

Argentina



The Argentine army is made up of more than 121,100 soldiers.

In the 2023 ranking, the Argentine Army ranked 28 out of 145 participants, This country has a long military tradition and has one of the largest Armed Forces in the region. Although in recent years it has faced great economic challenges that have affected its capabilities, Argentina has made efforts to modernize its equipment and technology, including the acquisition of combat aircraft and defense systems.

Mexico



It was created on February 19, 1913 and has more than 241,717 men.

He The Mexican Army was positioned in item 31 of the 2023 ranking, Mexico has a well-established army and one of the largest armed forces in the region. In addition to its focus on internal security and the fight against drug trafficking, the Mexican government has invested in modernizing its military forces and has acquired advanced technology in areas such as surveillance and air transport.

Colombia

The Colombian army has 361,420 active men and 1,687,163 reservists.

The Colombian Military Forces were positioned at number 43 in the 2023 ranking, The Colombian army has stood out for its experience in the fight against armed groups and drug trafficking. For several decades it has invested in special combat capabilities, such as special operations forces and combat aviation, in addition to receiving support and training from allied countries. Colombia also has a developing defense industry.

Chili



The Chilean Military Force was created on December 2, 1810 and has approximately 80,000 members.

The Chilean Armed Forces occupied the 46th position in the ranking in 2023, this country has a reputation for well-trained and well-equipped armies. It has made significant investments in military technology and has purchased modern weapons systems, including fighter jets and air defense systems. In addition, it has a strong defense industry that has developed export capacity.

The countries that make up Latin America have several powerful and well-equipped armies. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile have invested in their military forces and demonstrated significant capabilities in different areas. However, it is important to note that the ranking of the most powerful armies can vary depending on the criteria used to evaluate them.

