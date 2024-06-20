Experts said that the changes that occur in men’s brains may support the ability to form a relationship with a child and deal with him emotionally, and that the changes are not only structural, but there are changes in hormones before and after they become fathers.

A study showed that fathers who hold their newborn babies for the first time have an increased level of oxytocin, known as the love hormone in fathers.

To comment on the study, Dr. Tariq Shahrour, a consultant psychiatrist at the American Psychiatric and Neurological Center, told Sky News Arabia:

There are changes that occur in men after childbirth, and many studies have proven this.

The first 4 months after birth, the most important change is the repositioning and distribution of gray matter in the brain of the new father.

These changes practically lead to the father’s ability to adapt to the new demands and pressures that occur.