In 1977 the researcher Russell Mittermeier created the term megadiverse countrieswhich refers to the countries that have the greatest quantity and diversity of animals and plants, representing almost the 70% of the world’s diversity of recognized species.

We tell you what criteria must be met to be considered a megadiverse country and what are the countries that enjoy such a reputation.

Requirements to be a megadiverse country

Megadiverse countries are valued globally according to the number and level of endemic species present in the territory.

He endemism It is a concept used in biology to refer to an animal or plant that can only be found in a certain geographical location (native taxon).

(Also: What are the happiest countries in the world? Colombia fell on the list)

Therefore, Megadiverse countries are those that have the largest number of unique flora and fauna species in the world within their geographic territory.

These are some of the most megadiverse countries in the world, according to National Geographic.

Australia

This country of more than 7 million square kilometers is home to between 660,000 and 700,000 species of fauna and flora. Of which, animals such as the koala, kangaroos and the Tasmanian devil, and flowers such as the Hakea, spiky-leaved flower and Banksia Nutans are endemic species.

Similarly, this territory has the largest coral reef in the world.

Kangaroos are one of the most famous endemic species of this country. (Archive)

Peru

The geographic location of the inca countrygives you a diversity of climates and rugged reliefsince it has the Andes mountains, the Pacific coast and the Amazon jungle.

(Keep reading: Colombia is the second friendliest country in the world, according to a magazine)

According to Peru Travelthis territory has more than 6,288 endemic speciesof which 5,528 belong to the flora and 760 to the fauna. The yellow-tailed woolly monkey, the ranitomeya imitator amphibian and the decorated hummingbird are some of the most popular endemic animals in the country.

Machu Pichu ruins, Peru. (Archive) See also Fan will walk to Qatar to watch the World Cup

China

This territory is one of the countries with greater diversity of bird species, exceeding 1,200. Similarly, it is known worldwide for its national forest park of zhangjiajie.

The tufted deer, the panda, the Chinese alligator, the Tibetan antelopes and the golden pheasant are just a few examples of the endemic animals that the Republic has.

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China.

Brazil

Its territory contains a large extension of the Amazon territory, known worldwide as the lungs of the planet.

in their lands 44,000 species of plants flourish and among the most famous endemic species are Lear’s macaw, the black lion tamarin primate, the golden poison dart frog and the bamboo plant Apoclada simplex.

(You may be interested in: Do you want to travel the world at low cost? This is what volunteering offers)

Lear’s macaw, endemic bird of Brazil.

Colombia

According to Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the country, Colombia has more than 50,000 species recorded and close to 31 million hectares protectedequivalent to 15% of the national territory.

The tricolor territory is thus positioned in second place worldwide in biodiversity, because according to national geographic, it hoards practically 10% of the planet’s biodiversity in its 1.1 million square kilometers.

(Besides: Do you want to travel to Spain? These are the requirements to enter from Colombia)

His wealth is based on hundreds of ecosystems which comprises, including coasts, forests, jungles, snow-capped mountains, deserts, among others. Among the most popular species are the blue gorgona lizard, the poison dart frog, the emerald hummingbird of Chiribiquete and the spectacled bear.

Poison dart frog, amphibian endemic to Colombia.

Other countries such as Ecuador, the Philippines, Madagascar, Indonesia, Mexico, among others, are also part of the world’s megadiversity: a diversity that, beyond being admired, needs to be cared for and valued.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME