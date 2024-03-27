The world of startups is not just reserved for industry giants like Samsung, LG, Sony or Panasonic. Many bold small businesses are making their way into the tech landscape by pitching technological objects strange and innovative that manage to conquer the market. These technological objects they are not just latest generation gadgets, but real tools designed to solve everyday problems, thus significantly improving our lives. Among the many emerging proposals, those related to technological objects for the smart home, which promise to transform our homes into smarter, safer and more comfortable environments.

The strangest technological objects ever invented

In the vast universe of technological objects, alongside useful and cutting-edge devices, there are also inventions so strange that they leave us speechless. These objects range from the useful to the purely bizarre, proving that creativity in the tech world knows no limits.

One of these is undoubtedly the “smart fork” (smart fork), a kitchen utensil that vibrates when you eat too fast, promoting more eating habits healthy. Then there is the “rolling robot refrigerator“, a refrigerator on wheels controllable Street smartphones, which brings drinks to you wherever you are, without you having to leave the sofa. No less surprising is the “pet chatz“, one video camera with dispenser of snacks which allows you to video calling your pet when you are away from home, offering him a treat every time he answers your call.

These objects, although they may seem extravagantreflect the human desire to exploit the technology to make every aspect of life more comfortable, interactive and sometimes just more fun. Whether it's improving health, convenience or provide companionship to ours friends to four pawsthe strangeness of these devices lies in their attempt to respond to very specific needs, often in ways that do not we would have never imagined.

Tile Slime: an innovation for the forgetful

If your short-term memory isn't the best, Tile Slime could become your new best friend. This little device is the epitome of technological objects designed for everyday life: it easily attaches to keys, wallets or remote controls, allowing you to find them in an instant thanks to a dedicated app and an acoustic signal. Its efficiency and practicality make it a must among technological objects for those who tend to forget.

Catspad: Well fed and pampered cats

Are you often away for work? Don't have time to pamper your cat and follow its correct diet? Catspad is the smart kennel which communicates directly with the application and with a microchip that any pet must have. In this way, the cat will be able to eat at the right time (at pre-established times) but above all in the right quantity.

If you have more than one feline at home, Catspad manages multiple menus based on each one's needs, following your directions. The smart kennel recognizes the cat by the microchip so as to provide it with the most correct diet without errors and only if it is nearby.

Echo Dot: Alexa the smart speaker

Echo Dot represents a true revolution among technological objects for the House. This smart speaker, controlled by the Alexa voice assistant, allows you to manage devices, listen to news or music simply by speaking, demonstrating how technological objects can make home life simpler and more pleasant.

Mighty Mug: the thermos that never spills

Mighty Mug is one of those technological objects designed for those who work among documents or electronic devices. Thanks to its anti-tip base, this innovative mug promises to protect your valuables technological objects from accidental spills.

Mighty Mug

Enki: an always connected home

Enki is a home automation system that Control and connect multiple devices through a single interface, compatible with most brands such as Philips, Somfy, Hue, Tado and many others. It can be sold both individually and in kits, accompanied by some systems for the smart home, for video surveillance or for controlling the heating or electrical sockets.

Enki

Misfti Flash: the watch that monitors daily activities

The technological accessory was specifically designed to monitor the activities you carry out on a daily basis. It works like a classic pedometer, but at the same time it also monitors swimming, running, tennis, football and cycling. The device also tracks your culinary diary as well as your sleep. To function correctly, the accessory uses internal motion sensors that assign a score to each activity in order to achieve a daily goal. With an attractive design, light and the size of a two euro coin, the gadget is very useful for your health. The system, in fact, allows you to know the calories lost and the movement carried out during the day. The watch is also water resistant and allows you to descend to a depth of 50-60 meters, without suffering any damage. It is available in multiple versions and colors.

Zeeq: the smart pillow

Zeeq turns a simple pillow into one of technological objects most innovative to improve the quality of sleep. Thanks to its advanced sensors, this smart pillow can detect snoring and encourage you to change position, without disturbing other people's sleep.

Zeeq

AirGloss ComfortKit: an electronic nose that checks air quality

Produced by an Italian company (from Rome) specialized in the design and production of electronic noses for NASA and ESA for aerospace use, it uses various parameters to check the air quality. The technological device, strange but innovative, analyzes gases and volatile organic components, measures surrounding light, atmospheric pressure and background noise. It is a perfect home automation system, with intelligent control on the thermostat to regulate the heating of your home.

AirGloss ComfortKit

Luminaid: the lamp that recharges with the sun

Luminaid is an inflatable LED lamp that It works by harnessing the power of solar energy. Inside, it contains a small photovoltaic system, so it recharges in just a few minutes. Being waterproof, you can use it not only when camping, for hiking or for outdoor activities, but also in the swimming pool to read, to illuminate the environment or to allow children to play even on warm summer evenings without turning on spotlights and various lights. It emits a powerful long-lasting light beam (approximately 16 hours) with a single solar charge. During the period of non-use, you can keep the device easily deflated and folded, to take up less space at home, in your backpack, bag or car. Furthermore, Luminaid has a sturdy rubber frame, specifically designed for attachment to backpacks. The light emitted has 5 different modes, with high performance battery.

Luminaid

Wagz: the innovative device that recognizes your cat or dog

Wagz has always produced technological accessories, equipped with superior intelligence for your four-legged friends. In addition to the bowls that automatically distribute food and water by recognizing the microchip (with which the pet is equipped), or the tracker to avoid losing your dog or cat, the company has created this small door that allows access to your faithful furry friend's home, without letting in unwanted guests. The intelligent device is equipped with a recognition system that communicates directly with an RFID tag to be applied to the animal's collar. The small door will only open in front of the rightful owner.

Wagz

Chillpad: a couple-saving mattress cover

The reasons why couples often clash concern their habits in bed. There are those who snore, making it impossible for their partner to rest, but there are also those who suffer from the heat or cold more than the other. For this purpose, Chillpad was created, the intelligent device that heats and/or cools the part of the bed you are interested in. Apparently it is a normal mattress cover. Its technology uses the classic left/right division. The small device must be positioned just under the mattress, to then control the motor using a simple application. Usually, a single gadget is enough to heat or cool a single area. However, if you both intend to benefit from the advantages of the device at the same time, it is better to buy two.

Foosball society: the technological table football table

If you are a table football enthusiast, have fun organizing championships with your friends. The new digitalized system consists of a camera arm positioned above the gaming table with a monitor installed to display results, rankings, tournaments as well as prizes and much more. The device is equipped with automatic goal recognition in both goals. The results are transmitted in real time to the players' mobile phones. The foosball table uses the Wi-Fi connection and you can control it using the appropriate application. Simply scan the QR code and connect it directly to the app. Players will thus be able to comment, challenge each other and chat freely. This table football table, designed down to the smallest detail, allows you and your friends to win championships, trophies, review the most exciting actions, as well as consult the rankings.

Foosball Society

Heat Works: Heating water with electricity

Heat Works is a strange, innovative but very useful gadget. The system, in fact, allows you to heat water without coils, but simply by exploiting a system similar to galvanic treatments. Simply immerse special electrode plates in the water to heat the liquid immediately, reducing unnecessary waste. To regulate the temperature of the water it will be sufficient to let a certain amount of electric current flow.

The system never overheats, so you will hardly have to replace the parts due to wear, as happened with traditional coils. You will understand that a device like this can only offer you an infinite number of advantages including, in fact, immediate hot water on demand, without waste and without inefficiency of any tanks. You can also combine the device with a small dishwasher without connection to the water supply. The operation is the same. Simply connect it to the electricity supply, add water and proceed with washing at high temperatures. This solution will allow you to wash a few dishes a day without the bulk and consumption of a traditional household appliance.

Heat Works

Technology offers us new solutions every day to make our lives simpler, safer and more fun. The technological objects described here are just a few examples of how innovation can positively influence our daily lives. And you, which of these technological objects do you find it more interesting or do you think it could make a difference in your routine? Share your opinion and experiences!