Meera Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, is very active on social media. Meera often shares photos and videos on social media for her fans. Meanwhile, Meera Rajput did a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. During this, he answered many questions related to personal life. Not only this, while answering the question of a fan, he said, what are the three essential things for women?

A user asked Meera – what is most important for women? In response, Meera wrote – ‘Atma Vishwas, a great bra girl trib. Apart from this, a user asked Meera – is she considering a third child? Meera wrote- ‘Hum do hamare do’. Meera, in response to a question from a fan, said that what she calls her husband Shahid Kapoor after all. Meera asked Insta user – what do you call Shahid. Meera wrote in response – ‘Listen.

Meera Rajput has tremendous fan following on social media. Meera Rajput has close to 30 lakh followers only on Instagram. Recently, Shahid and Meera celebrated the birthday of daughter Meesha. Let us tell you that Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Jersey’. Earlier, his film ‘Kabir Singh’ proved to be a super hit at the box office.