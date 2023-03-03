In recent years physical activity in a gym has become fashionable. Many are the people who go to classes of the different disciplines that can be practiced.

Worried than most, for making an effort to form or have a good body and feel like athletes, because forcing the human body more than it should and injuries occur.

There are several articles that have been written on the subject, as well as the investigations that have been addressed.

The page www.efadeporte.com was given the task of analyzing injury by injury, at least the ones that occur the most in gyms.

Rotator cuff tendonitis

It is the inflammation or irritation of the muscles or tendons that are attached to the shoulder bones.

Bad postures, little flexibility and repetition of the exercises in short periods and without rest are the main causes. Therefore, resting at intervals is the solution.

low back pain

It is the strong pain that is located in the lower part of the back and that makes it impossible to carry out normal activities, whether sports or daily.

The advice given by the experts is that in order not to suffer from these uncomfortable pains, athletes must carefully analyze the weight load they must use.

patellar tendinitis

This injury is always in the knee area. Intense pain occurs from one moment to another, after making strong movements.

So that this does not happen, the athlete must strengthen the quadriceps, which are the muscles that control movement in that area.

Fiber breakage

“Insufficient warm-up, not respecting rest periods or subjecting our muscles to continuous stress can cause fiber breakage,” says the report.

And he adds: “The sensation is a sudden pain that sometimes makes us unable to move the muscle.”

It is indicated that to avoid them you should always warm up before practicing sports to prepare your muscles. You don’t have to lift high loads, the idea is to go progressively.

