The Telcel company stands out for its affordable offers that satisfy various communication and navigation needs. Offers a wide range of cheap phone planswhich have attractive features, such as unlimited internet, unlimited calls and messages, and access to social networks.

Because Telcel has a very wide offer, on this occasion we are looking for What are the two most economical Telcel plans or packages? from everyone:

Telcel’s most economical plans

$100 plan: If you are looking for an economical but powerful option, the Telcel plan for $100 is an excellent alternative. With this plan, you get 1.3 gigs for browsing, unlimited calls and messages, as well as unlimited access to social networks. This package is valid for 15 days, providing an affordable solution for your communication and navigation needs.

$150 plan: For those who want a little more data and longer duration, Telcel offers a $150 plan. With this package, you enjoy 2 gigabytes without borders, unlimited calls and messages, and unlimited access to social networks, all with a validity of 26 days. This option is ideal for those who need a little more flexibility in their data plan.

On the other hand, if you didn’t know, there is a very interesting package, called Unlimited Nights Package, which is available from Monday to Sunday, from 10 at night to 7 in the morning. This package offers unlimited internet so you can enjoy your favorite videos, movies and series during those hours without worrying about data limits.

According to the information provided by Telcel, navigation is national during these established hours and days. Additionally, this package has a monthly recurring charge, giving you convenience and continuity in your unlimited browsing experience. There are 100 and 150 pesos.

How to Hire a Telcel plan or package

The flexibility to acquire these packages is one of Telcel’s advantages. You can make the purchase directly from their website or through the Mi Telcel application. Additionally, if you prefer personalized assistance, you can call free of charge from your Telcel by dialing *111. You can also contact numbers 2581 3333 and 01800 71 05 687 for guidance. If you prefer a face-to-face experience, you can always visit the nearest Customer Service Center for personalized help.