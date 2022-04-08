Gran Turismo 7 leads in Europe a classification shared by PlayStation itself.
After the first week of April has elapsed and with several releases just around the corner, it’s time to look back to find out which have been the most downloaded games on PlayStation In March. it’s own official blog of the brand who shares these results, and the classifications that you will see below are those corresponding to the European PlayStation Store.
Gran Turismo 7 leads on PS5In the case of PS5, we see how Gran Turismo 7 is the dominator, something logical since it is its launch month on both current and new generation consoles. He is surrounded by the typical successes and more recent releases although, on PS4, while Elden Ring leads the North American top, FIFA 22 is the most downloaded in Europe.
As for free games, or free to play, the highest place on the podium continues to be a Fortnite that has received news and has seen its battle royale revitalized with the option of play without construction.
We leave you all the classifications below:
Most downloaded on PS5
- Grand Touring 7
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Elden Ring
- WWE 2K22
- FIFA 22
- F1 2021
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- It Takes Two
- Among Us
- NBA 2K22
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- SIFU
- far cry 6
- Dying Light 2
Most downloaded on PS4
- FIFA 22
- Grand Touring 7
- Elden Ring
- F1 2021
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- WWE 2K22
- Fall Guys
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- NBA 2K22
- Among Us
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- The Last of Us Part II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Need for Speed Heat
- Forest
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Cuphead
- The Sims 4
Most downloaded free games
- Fortnite
- apex legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Rocket League
- Rec Room
- Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game
- eFootball 2022
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Genshin Impact
- destiny 2
