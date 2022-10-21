We have all imagined ourselves in destinations like Paris or Rome, since they are tourist cities par excellence. Currently, tourism has become an important bastion for the economy of several countries, and more and more people not only dream of traveling to various parts of the world, but have achieved it. However, there are still hermetic nations, which have strict foreign relations policies.

With the globalization that prevails today, where it is possible to be connected worldwide and know what is happening in other cities and countries almost immediately, regardless of the language, it is difficult to imagine that there are still countries little explored by tourists.

Regardless of nationality, there are countries that are not fully open to tourism, nations that are very difficult to visit, either because their geographical position prevents it from being easy to reach them; because their social and political situation is quite delicate, or because they have more hermetic religions.

We bring to our readers “exotic” destinations, in the sense that they are rarely visited, since it is not easy to get a visa or get to them.

The most difficult countries to visit in the world 2022

The Kiribati case is merely geographical. Getting to this small country requires many flights and small planes, which makes the journey very expensive.

As with Kiribati, Nauru is not easy to get to. Few airlines fly to this island country. To this we must add that the visa is another journey, since it can only be processed in Taiwan, the Fiji Islands or Australia.

The bureaucratic issue does not help travelers to get a tourist visa. The reason is that Angola went through a long period of civil war and authoritarian rule, in addition to the fact that its independence from Portugal is still relatively recent (1975).

A few years ago the only way to travel to Saudi Arabia was for business, or if you were planning to visit Mecca as a Muslim. Although tourism was of little importance, the country has now begun to improve its tourism policies. Some nationalities can already access a tourist visa, although Mexico is not yet on the list.

Probably the most secretive country in the world, it is claimed to be the only nation Interpol cannot reach. Traveling as a tourist is easy and difficult at the same time. Impossible for Americans and South Koreans, but other nationalities are welcome, as long as they pay not only for the visa, but for a full tour, since, like everything else, tourism is strictly controlled by the regime.

We recommend you read:

Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Syria and Afghanistan are countries that, although they are not “closed” to tourism, due to their constant armed conflicts they cannot guarantee the safety of tourists. To this, we must add that tourist visas can be expensive and very slow to process. Another example of countries that are open and not to tourism are Turkmenistan and Bhutan, whose tourist situation is similar to that of North Korea, where you have to pay for your stay before entering, and it is not usually cheap.