Having a bank account, in most cases, is not free. In fact, this year practically all entities in Spain have made the account service more expensive. This is due to the so-called commissions; that is, the price to pay for the services provided by the banks. For example, these include the issuance of cards associated with the bank account, its maintenance or the use of branches.

To open an account No commissions and few requirements it can cause a saving of more than 240 euros per year in commissions, something that entities such as ING (Account without payroll), Abanca (Abanca clear account), N26, Liberbank (Online account without), Openbank (Open current account), BBVA (Online account without commissions), Caixabank (Imagin account) or Bankinter (Non-payroll account at 5% APR).

What are the most common fees and how to avoid them?

-Maintenance commission: It is the most basic, the one that corresponds to the fact of having a bank account open. Its cost can be up to 240 euros per year and can be charged monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annually. To avoid it, most entities have conditions, which must appear in the contract, by which the user is exempted from this cost. There is also always the option to switch to another bank that does not charge this commission.

-Administration committee: It is the amount charged by the bank for each movement made in the account (withdrawing cash, paying with a card, paying a receipt …). It is usually around 0.40 or 0.60 euros per operation, so depending on the transactions carried out per month, more or less will be paid. However, banks are no longer charging this commission, especially if the movements are made online instead of in the office.

-Commission for transfers: the amount the bank charges to send money to another account. Depending on the type of transfer, the amount will be different. For example, a transfer between accounts of the same entity will always be free, although, if the conditions are met, transfers to other national or international entities within the SEPA zone (euro zone) also tend to be.

If the conditions are not met, the cost is usually between 4 and 6 euros per transfer. International transfers outside the SEPA zone or those that exceed 50,000 euros always have commissions. The minimum to pay exceeds 20 euros and is usually applied by charging a percentage of the transferred amount.

-Card issuance or maintenance commission: Regardless of whether it is debit or credit, you have to pay every time the bank gives us a card and, in addition, an annual amount for its maintenance, which is between 30 and 50 euros. Avoiding this payment involves meeting the requirements of the account or the bank’s zero commissions program, which usually consists of linking monthly income (payroll) or receipts (domiciliary).

-Commissions for the use of cards abroad: It is less common, since it is only charged when the card is used in another country that does not have the same currency. If you pay in a store with a card, the bank charges about 3% of the amount paid. But if money is withdrawn from an ATM in that country, they can charge several commissions at the same time: commission applied by the bank (4.5%, minimum 4 euros), surcharge fee (the amount charged by banks to withdraw money at a branch that is not of the entity to which the account belongs) and the currency exchange (3 euros). There are cards with special conditions to avoid these expenses.

-Commission for overdraft: it is one of the highest. It is paid when the balance remains negative, popularly known as ‘being in the red’. It is applied as a percentage of the maximum debit balance, although the client must pay a minimum that the bank establishes. On average, it is usually 4.50%, with a minimum of 15 euros. Interest on late payment will also be paid.

In addition, the commission for claiming debit positions must be added, or what is the same, the cost of the bank notifying the client that it is overdrawn. It is usually around 35 euros. The collection is not immediate, so this commission can be avoided if the debt is paid on time.

-Commission for withdrawing money from the ATM: It is what a bank charges to withdraw cash from an ATM that does not belong to your entity. However, there are banks that have agreements between them not to charge this commission.

-Commission for use of offices: It is the expense for carrying out an operation in the bank’s office that can be carried out through digital channels or the ATM, such as depositing a check, a transfer or requesting a certificate of ownership. It is usually two euros per operation, although older people, given their difficulties in using these channels, are usually exempt from this commission thanks to the good practice criteria established by the Bank of Spain.

In general, all these commissions can be avoided, since almost all banking entities have a zero commission program, where you avoid paying them if you comply with a series of commissions. These are usually the direct debit of income (payroll, pension, unemployment benefit …), direct debit of bills (electricity, water, rent, Internet …), making payments with the debit or credit card and contracting additional products (insurance, investment funds, loans …).