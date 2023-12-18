18/12/2023 – 20:34
Short, biblical and original names lead the list of preferred names for registering babies in Brazil in 2023. The list published by the National Association of Natural Persons Registrars (Arpen-Brazil) is led by Miguel, who had 25,140 registrations this year. In second place is Helena, with 23,047 records. The data was updated until December 12th – the complete data for the year will only be released in 2024.
The rankings are part of the Civil Registry Transparency Portal, managed by Arpen-Brasil, which brings together a database of births, marriages and deaths registered by units present in all 5,570 Brazilian cities. On the platform, it is possible to carry out searches year by year across the entire national territory, in regions, states and municipalities, also enabling selections by simple and compound names.
Ranking of the 10 most registered names in 2023
1st Miguel – 25,216 records
2nd Helena – 23,132 records
3rd Gael – 22,478 records
4th Theo – 19,864 records
5th Arthur – 19,838 records
6th Hector – 19,744 records
7th Maria Alice – 19,270 records
8th Alice – 17,605 records
9th David – 17,067 records
10th Laura – 16,823 records
Ranking of the 10 most registered male names in 2023
1st Miguel – 25,216 records
2nd Gael – 22,478 records
3rd Theo – 19,864 records
4th Arthur – 19,838 records
5th Hector – 19,744 records
6th David – 17,067 records
7th Ravi – 16,369 records
8th Samuel – 15,415 records
9th Bernardo – 15,402 records
10th Noah – 14,673 records
Ranking of the 10 most registered female names in 2023
1st Helena – 23,132 records
2nd Maria Alice – 19,270 records
3rd Alice – 17,605 records
4th Laura – 16,823 records
5th Cecília – 15,072 records
6th Maria Cecília – 14,186 records
7th Maite – 13,756 records
8th Heloísa – 10,297 records
9th Maria Clara – 10,127 records
10th Antonella – 10,013 records
