Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 18/12/2023 – 20:34

Short, biblical and original names lead the list of preferred names for registering babies in Brazil in 2023. The list published by the National Association of Natural Persons Registrars (Arpen-Brazil) is led by Miguel, who had 25,140 registrations this year. In second place is Helena, with 23,047 records. The data was updated until December 12th – the complete data for the year will only be released in 2024.

The rankings are part of the Civil Registry Transparency Portal, managed by Arpen-Brasil, which brings together a database of births, marriages and deaths registered by units present in all 5,570 Brazilian cities. On the platform, it is possible to carry out searches year by year across the entire national territory, in regions, states and municipalities, also enabling selections by simple and compound names.

Ranking of the 10 most registered names in 2023

1st Miguel – 25,216 records

2nd Helena – 23,132 records

3rd Gael – 22,478 records

4th Theo – 19,864 records

5th Arthur – 19,838 records

6th Hector – 19,744 records

7th Maria Alice – 19,270 records

8th Alice – 17,605 records

9th David – 17,067 records

10th Laura – 16,823 records

Ranking of the 10 most registered male names in 2023

1st Miguel – 25,216 records

2nd Gael – 22,478 records

3rd Theo – 19,864 records

4th Arthur – 19,838 records

5th Hector – 19,744 records

6th David – 17,067 records

7th Ravi – 16,369 records

8th Samuel – 15,415 records

9th Bernardo – 15,402 records

10th Noah – 14,673 records

Ranking of the 10 most registered female names in 2023

1st Helena – 23,132 records

2nd Maria Alice – 19,270 records

3rd Alice – 17,605 records

4th Laura – 16,823 records

5th Cecília – 15,072 records

6th Maria Cecília – 14,186 records

7th Maite – 13,756 records

8th Heloísa – 10,297 records

9th Maria Clara – 10,127 records

10th Antonella – 10,013 records