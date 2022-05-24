Mexico.- The ant expenses are the purchase of low-priced products or services, but that are unnecessaryand whose accumulation can lead to an expense that avoids one of the goals of every person with good financial education: finish the month with green numbers, either to save or invest.

According to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF), in its publication entitled “Vampire expenses vs. ant expenses?”, “They are very small expenses, which go almost unnoticed, like ants, and one after another that accumulated become a significant amount”, which are not carried out periodically, that is, they can be spontaneous, and therefore, go unnoticed until the time of taking accounts at the weekend, fortnight or month .

Therefore, below we will tell you what are the most common ant expenses so that you consider if they really are a priority in your life and have a wider range of possibilities in your savings plan.

Some very clear examples are all those products that are not classified as essentialbut as “likes”, that is to say: cigarettes, alcohol, soft drinks, chewing gum, junk food of different types, as well as other legal and illegal substances that generate dependency.

Being responsible and organized can also help you avoid ant expensesbecause not preparing food and taking it to work/school/trip can motivate you to buy it on the street and with it, have an extra expense.

From this perspective, we can recommend not acquire the following products or services that you can do yourself or have free alternatives: parking payment, unnecessary tips, shoe polishers, washing and ironing clothes, among others.

You can also avoid the use of transportation by application type Didi, Uber and others, avoid commissions for non-payment on credit cards, commissions for delays in services such as internet, pay television, water, electricity, gas, rent, cell phone plan , telephone line, etc.

We recommend you read:

If you make a sufficiently structured savings plan and manage to follow it with determination, it will be possible to meet your goals no matter how small they may seem. Just remember, try not to spend more than you earn, otherwise, over time, your bank accounts will be in the red and you could have legal problems or end up in a credit bureau.