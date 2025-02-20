The deposits continue their path of backward profitability, in line with the type cuts that the European Central Bank has been announcing since June last year. On average, The most profitable deposits to 12 months They are available in Spain offer 2.25%. And despite the fact that the interest they pay has tended, as we say, downwards, still There are some products that allow inflation to beat Scheduled in Spain for this year, which is around 2.5%.

The one that stands out for its profitability is that of Italian Banco Finantia, which remunerates with 2.85% to 12 monthsbut it is directed only to amounts from 50,000 euros. Much more accessible is the deposit one year after Renault Bank (part of the Renault group); It can be hired from only 500 euros and It currently pays 2.52%, although these conditions will be in force only until February 25, As indicated by the entity on its website. Interests are paid quarterly. Apart from its deposits, Renault Bank also offers a remunerated account to 2.32% Tae; In this case, interests are settled every month.

As for the Cetelem 12 months, remunerate with 2.30% From a single euro. For translating this into numbers, who contributes 10,000 euros would pocket 228 euros in gross interests. And 2.27% pay the tank to one year from GDPBanco Pichincha subsidiary, also with the minimum required amount.

There are no changes in deposits 12 months after BIG BANCO, BANCA MARCH and MYINVESTOR, which follow tied in 2.25%. Of these three, that of the Portuguese Banco Big entity is the most accessible, since it can be hired from 1,000 euros. The March bench and Myinvestor are aimed at savers that can contribute at least 10,000 euros, and Myinvestor has the peculiarity that, if the client also hires portfolios automated for 150 euros, the TAE rises to 2.50%. This implies that this saver becomes investor at the same time, which entails adopting more risk, since this investment can be lost.

In 2.20% is one year of EBN Bank, accessible from 5,000 euros. And above 2% there are still the 12 -month vehicles from Banco Pichincha, Triodos Bank and BFF.

The European Central Bank has already executed five declines of interest rates since June 2024, each for 25 basic points. The last one was on January 30, to place them at 2.75%. The market currently expects at least two other similar cuts from here at the end of the year, which will continue to drop out of the profitability offered by banks for fixed -term impositions.