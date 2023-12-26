2024, surprise us! The new year will bring great releases in terms of movies and series. On the one hand, we will have completely new releases with great expectations from the public, while, on the other hand, we will have sequels, new seasons and spin-offs of world-known titles that promise to lead box office revenues worldwide.

For this reason, in this note we present you a preview of the films and series that promise to captivate the audience throughout 2024.

What are the most anticipated movies of 2024?

'Madame Web' (February 14)

'Madame Web' will be the fourth film to be part of Sony's 'Spider-Man' universe, along with 'Venom', 'Venom: Unleashed Carnage' and 'Morbius'. The cast of this film is made up of Dakota Johnson, Sidney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Raheem.

'Dune 2' (March 1)

The film starring Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya will finally arrive in 2024, after suffering several delays due to the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild strike.

'Kung Fu Panda 4' (March 8)

After eight years, Jack Black will once again lend his voice to Po, the giant panda who stars in the animated 'Kung Fu Panda' saga. In this new installment, whoever will renounce the title of Dragon Warrior will face La Camaleona, a character played by Viola Davis.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' (April 12)

The two most iconic monsters in the history of cinema return in 2024, after their confrontation in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021). This sequel will star Rebecca Hall, as Dr. Ilene Andrews, who will appear for the second time in the saga.

'Furious' (May 23)

'Furiosa' is a prequel that takes place 15 years before what happened in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015). This film will focus on Imperator Furiosa, a character who will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy; She will be joined in the cast by Chris Hemsworth, who will play Warlord Dementus.

'Inside Out 2' (June 14)

The saga of 'Intensely' returns six years later with a second part. According to the first look that was shown, a new character will disturb the inhabitants of Riley's mind: Anxiety, who will not arrive alone.

'Despicable Me 4' (July 3)

The fourth part of the story of the former evil Gru and his minions will also be released in 2024. Steve Carell will return to lend his voice to the former supervillain. This film is part of the ten most anticipated films according to a ranking prepared by Fandango.

'Deadpool 3' (July 26)

'Deadpool 3' is probably the most anticipated film of 2024. This is because, in addition to the classic black humor that we are accustomed to, it will also feature the participation of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, who would wear his classic suit from the comics. .

'Deadpool 3' will mark the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Photo: Instagram

'Beetlejuice 2' (September 6)

After 26 years, Tim Burton will direct the sequel to 'Beetlejuice' (1988), which will once again feature Michael Keaton as the protagonist and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. This sequel will also have the participation of Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci.

Mihcael Keaton will once again play Beetlejuice after the 1988 film. Photo: Warner Bros.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' (October 4)

The second part of 'Joker' (2019) will also be released in 2024. This film will once again feature Joaquin Phoenix, after he won the Oscar for best actor for his performance as the historic DC villain. The sequel will feature the participation of Lady Gaga, who will play Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix will star in 'Joker 2'. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

'Gladiator 2' (November 22)

Ridley Scott will return 24 years later to direct the sequel to the historic film that won the Oscar for best picture in the 2000 edition. This film will no longer star Russell Crowe as Máximo Decimus Meridio, but rather Paul Mescal, who will play Lucius , the nephew of Commodus.

Russell Crowe will not star in the second installment of the 'Gladiator' saga. Photo: Universal Pictures

'Karate Kid' (December 13)

Ralph Macchio will return to the franchise that made him famous since its inception in 1984. However, he will not be alone, since Jackie Chan will be the one accompanying him. The 69-year-old Chinese actor also participated in the saga in the 2010 film, titled 'The Karate Kid'.

'Nosferatu' (December 25)

This upcoming horror film is the second remake of the iconic vampire, after the one made in 1979. The cast of the film is made up of Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Simon McBurney, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, among others.

Willem Dafoe will be part of the cast of 'Nosferatu'. Photo: Focus Features

What are the most anticipated series of 2024?

'Echo' (January 9 – Disney+)

'Echo', spin-off of 'Hawkeye' (2021), is the new series belonging to the Marvel cinematic universe. In addition to Alaqua Cox, who is the protagonist, Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox will also be present, who will once again play Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Matt Murdock/Daredevil, respectively.

'Ted', season 1 (January 11 – Universal+)

Seth McFarlane will once again direct a project for the franchise of the remembered bear, but it will not be a third film, but a series that will be called 'Ted'. This new fiction will function as a prequel to the films starring Mark Wahlberg.

'True Detective', season 4 (January 15 – HBO Max)

Five years after launching its third season, 'True Detective' will return in 2024 with a new story that promises to impact all its fans. In this fourth season, Jodie Foster and Kali Reis occupy the leading roles.

'Zorro' (January 25 – Prime Video)

The Prime Video series will be based on the iconic character created by American Johnston McCulley. Miguel Bernardeau will be the one to play Diego de la Vega, also known as 'Zorro'.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (February 22 – Netflix)

Netflix will be in charge of broadcasting this adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name. This fiction is a reboot of the original story and will have a total of eight episodes.

'The Walking Dead: Those Who Live' (February 25 – AMC)

The iconic series about the zombie apocalypse returns with a new story. After 'Daryl Dixon', this franchise will focus on Rick Grimes and Michonne, characters that will once again be played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

'Bridgerton', season 3 (May 16 – Netflix)

Season 3 of the most popular drama series in recent years returns to the Netflix catalog. The story created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes will tell us more about the Bridgerton and Featherington families.

'The Boys', season 4 (Prime Video)

Prime Video's iconic superhero series will return in 2024 with a new installment that promises to be even bloodier than the previous ones. At the moment, its exact release date is still unknown.

'House of the Dragon', season 2 (HBO Max)

The series based on the novel 'Fire and Blood', by George RR Martin, will launch its second part in 2024. And although it does not yet have an exact release date, it is known that it could be launched in the middle of the year, between May and July from 2024.

'Stranger Things', season 5 (Netflix)

The fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' could also premiere in 2024. However, as its release date has not yet been confirmed, rumors arose that it could come out in early 2025.