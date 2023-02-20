The modular wall panels have many synonyms — art hanging, art vignette, exhibition style — but in simple terms, it means a wall where all the works of art hang side by side. Initially, it was the influence of the French ‘salon’, the annual exhibition of the French Academy of Art, where the works were hung tightly next to each other so that as many of them as possible could be placed. Currently, selected works should not be limited to paintings; art wall panels can include all kinds of art objects, from photographs, prints, to 3D work or even light sculptures or installations.

What Is The Most Popular Type Of Modular Wall Panels Setting?

The art walls have many uses, allowing each exhibitor to adapt to the situation. It will work well in art galleries. The structure consists of aluminum profiles, providing stability with relatively light weight. High quality and elegant design will make your wall modular attractive at any exhibition event. The blocking material used is light impermeable, has an admixture of stretch, so there is no need to iron. After being applied to the structure, the material is stretched and there are no visible folds.

The undoubted advantage is that the design is folded for transportation, they do not take up much space and, most importantly, they are extremely difficult to damage. If it is dirty, you can wipe it with a damp cloth. There are many reasons for the popularity of modular wall panels:

No ‘wet’ and ‘dirty’ processes during wall finishing.

Everything happens as quickly as possible.

Widest choice of materials and decorative options.

Perfect wall alignment is not required.

Installation is simple, any beginner can handle it.

Can be repaired, and without a radical replacement of wall cladding. You can simply replace a separate panel.

Long service life.

Improving the sound and heat insulation of walls, this is not just a decorative finish, but a functional and useful element.

Affordable cost of a modular wall.

You can also pay attention to other design options for an artistic wall. This includes portable walls, load-bearing walls, as well as artistic painting — panel-wall art.

Let’s take a closer look at the design differences. Portable walls, in fact, the same stand, a showcase on which paintings are attached. Most often used to represent modular paintings. Removable walls are distinguished by fasteners on aluminum beams that fit close to the wall and are attached to the ceiling. They are more mobile and compact, since the portable walls still occupy the space of the gallery. But even when you want to make direct art out of all the walls, without paintings, they use it on textiles or the walls themselves as a canvas. It’s called exhibition walls.

The most important difference between walls created using modular technology is the way they are assembled from ready-made structural elements — modules. Hence the fastest construction time and relatively low cost. But the modular wall cost can still vary due to the quality of the materials, and especially because of the type of attachment. For example, aluminum will be more expensive, as this option will last the longest, but it will also save on future purchases.